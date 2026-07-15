4 Burning Questions for Raiders Heading Into 2026

It hasn't been the case for several years, but the Las Vegas Raiders have been a popular topic this offseason, given the amount of news surrounding the organization in recent months.

Earlier this week, "The Rich Eisen Show," hosted by Rich Eisen, presented multiple questions for the Raiders heading into the 2026 season. We will address those questions and provide our answers for each inquiry.

No. 1: What Will Ashton Jeanty's Sophomore Season Look Like?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through no fault of his own, Jeanty struggled mightily in 2025 behind a horrendous offensive line and within an offense that lacked structure and innovation. During his rookie season, the 22-year-old running back took 266 rush attempts for 975 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

It goes without saying that it was not the plan when the Raiders selected the former Boise State running back with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being said, Las Vegas has given the second-year running back a much better chance of succeeding at the highest level, with the addition of Tyler Linderbaum at center and the hiring of Klint Kubiak, who has proven to be one of the most creative offensive minds, as the next head coach.

Jeanty should officially establish himself as one of the best running backs in the league this season.

No. 2: Is Klint Kubiak Head Coaching Material?

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have been a proponent of hiring offensive-minded coaches to lead your football team. However, being a world-class offensive coordinator does not guarantee that an individual will become a formidable head coach. That being said, I firmly believe that Kubiak will prove to be an elite head coach in the near future.

Being a head coach is more than just calling plays. It is about leading 53 grown men into adverse situations each and every week. During the offseason, Kubiak has not only proven that he is a brilliant offensive mind but also holds his players accountable, bringing positive change inside the Raiders' building. Kubiak was the best coaching candidate on the market this offseason, and he will justify that sentiment in 2026.

No. 3: How Long Until Fernando Mendoza Is QB1?

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff and front office have made it abundantly clear that the plan is for Kirk Cousins to open the season as the starter and hopefully carry that responsibility throughout the season.

However, there are no guarantees that Cousins will stay healthy or prove to be the answer in the latter half of the season. While Las Vegas would prefer for the 38-year-old quarterback to start all 17 games, nothing is guaranteed. If the Raiders are a middling team by the trade deadline, we could see drastic deals, which could propel Mendoza into the starting role sooner than expected.

No. 4: What's the Deal With Maxx Crosby? Is There Still a Deal or No Deal at All?

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have moved past the rescinded trade between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which included the 28-year-old pass rusher. However, as Eisen states, is there still a lingering interest from other teams for Crosby, and would the Raiders entertain offers?

At this moment, you cannot assume anything. While I don't expect a deal to materialize during training camp, if a team comes to Las Vegas with a tantalizing offer, who knows what will happen? Again, I expect the Raiders to hold Crosby and revisit the situation near the trade deadline if they are trending towards missing the playoffs. However, keep in mind the Raiders are not shopping him.