Raiders’ Kubiak Takes No Prisoners in Blunt Team Assessment

HENDERSON, NEV.—The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) head to Los Angeles on Sunday to take on the Chargers (0-1) at SoFi Stadium.

But no one is looking ahead, as under Klint Kubiak, the Silver and Black are making it all about today and the process.

There were some clear winners from the Raiders' opening-game win over the Miami Dolphins, but it was far from a perfect victory.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak didn’t mince any words after analyzing the film and assessing how he saw the game.

Kubiak’s Assessment

Kubiak has earned his team's respect by never sugarcoating anything during this Raiders rebuild. He calls the proverbial balls and strikes whether it be against himself, the staff, or a player. The players appreciate that they are all on the same team, and it has quickly given the first-year coach a roster of 70 men who trust and respect him.

Injuries After Week One

Darien Porter | Darrell CraigHarris, On SI

Kubiak cut right to the chase with updates on two players whose availability is being watched closely this weekend.

“Just hitting on injuries, DP [Darien Porter] has a foot so he’ll be day to day. Brock [Bowers] will be day to day as well.”

When Bowers was first injured, I first reported via a team source that they expected him back next week for the New Orleans game at the Saints, so if he plays this week, that would be enormous.

Playing to the Level of Competition

The Miami Dolphins are no juggernaut; they have a terrific young staff, but they're also in the first year of a rebuilding process. The Chargers are not only a divisional rival, but a better level of competition, and Kubiak addressed tougher opponents and the impact on the team.

Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Haarris, On SI

"Yes. I mean, you learn something new every day in practice. You learn something new during the games. It's a lot more stress going on. You learn a lot about your coaches too. You learn about your training staff, your strength staff. You learn about everybody in this pressure cooker that we work in, and that's what makes the NFL so fun. So yes, there's a tough stretch coming up because that's what the NFL is, but we just try to look one game at a time."

Second Half Offensive Struggles

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders offense was less effective in the second half than in the first. That is factual; what Kubiak would never address publicly is that, as the Dolphins' defense adjusted, Kubiak showed nothing new on film. He used some things from the first half, but with a two-score lead early in the third, there was no need to show any new offensive weapons or schemes to help the Chargers this weekend.

He didn’t mention that, conveniently, but the Raiders still have a cupboard full of schemes for Jim Harbaugh, and Kubiak still took the blame for the second-half slowdown.

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I think it starts with me and putting us in better position to be successful. We didn't run the ball very well in second half, weren't good on third down. Just overall, I thought just lost our steam. That being said, we put ourselves in good position in the first half, and we just got to play four quarters of football. Was really pleased the way our defense played four quarters of football."

Cousins' Two Interceptions

Kubiak didn’t mince words about veteran QB Kirk Cousins' two interceptions. He didn’t need to. Cousins called himself out after the game; Kubiak agrees.

"Just two plays that were two avoidable mistakes that I know Kirk [Cousins] wants those plays back. We'll learn from them. I thought Kirk opened the game playing really good football. Those two decisions hurt us, and we also put two balls on the ground. That didn't hurt us because I think Mike [Washington Jr.] had one and Jack [Bech] had one, so we're all accountable to that. We can all improve on that."

Bullets Flying

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris On SI

For anyone who has never been on the field during an NFL game, you have no clue about the “controlled chaos” that is going on. I asked Kubiak, after getting into his office to review the film, if anything stood out to him that he couldn’t see from the controlled chaos of the sidelines, with bullets flying.

"I think aside from the fourth quarter, I was really pleased with our discipline. We weren't penalized. I thought offensively, I thought the guys were coming off the ball, doing all the little things that we asked them to do that really, take no talent. I was happy the way our defense was swarming to the ball. So, discipline and just overall effort."

Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Show Me the Love

Nine different skill players got touches on offense versus the Dolphins.

Jack Bech touchdow | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We explained during training camp that the Kubiak system is predicated on using all of the players you have as weapons. He discussed that usage.

"Very important and I credit Kirk [Cousins] going through his progressions. Not forcing the ball, and it's going to take a lot of guys to win games this year no matter what team you're on. But I was not surprised that the ball went to so many different guys because we're counting on the whole unit."

Rookie Was Ready

Hezekiah Masses entered the game at CB for sophomore starter Darien Porter. The Dolphins attacked him immediately, and the rookie was ready for the challenge. Kubiak addressed his rookie's play.

"Zeke [Masses] was ready for his moment and played good football I think in his 10 plus snaps. Zeke's had a good training camp, and there's a long season ahead, but he's never lacked confidence."

Magnificent Leonard

For years, I have advocated for Rob Leonard to get his shot as a DC. On Sunday, he showed why. His creativity was impressive; the mastery of his roster showed vision, and the skill he used to mix up his scheme was magnificent. Something Kubiak praised.

"With players and coaches, you practice how you play. He's been excellent throughout this entire journey from April until now. You can definitely see how hard the guys want to play for him. His staff worked extremely hard I thought on Sunday, yesterday they worked really well together, and the defense played hard. And now that game's behind us. We got to go do it again."

It’s Not About Me, but We

Raiders Huddle | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kirk Cousins told us about Kubiak getting a game ball on Sunday, as it was his first win as a head coach. He didn’t want to talk about that, but he was willing to talk about his team.

"We are a team and we expected to win as a team. The less that myself or our guys can think about ourselves is beneficial for the Raiders. So that's what sticks out is that it's us. It's our first win, and we have a 17-game season here. And we want to play bonus games, and we can't get too excited about one win. We got to go try to get the next one."

Raider Nation Roared

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I have been to every game and practice the Raiders have held at Allegiant Stadium. The crowd on Sunday was terrific, and from before the game until after, it was loud, giving the Raiders a true home-field advantage. Kubiak sure appreciated it.

"I've been in there a few times, and I will say that when we came out in pregame and we heard the roar of the crowd when our guys took the field, it was special. You could feel the silver and black out there. You could feel the black hole, and it stayed throughout the whole game. So that was really exciting."

Here Kwity Kwity

The proud Michigan Wolverine Kwity Paye had a tremendous game on Sunday, benefiting from an offense focused on Maxx Crosby, and his effort didn’t go unnoticed by the head coach.

"Kwity [Paye] played really good. That's how he practices. He had an excellent game, but just the way the defense played together, the way they swarmed to the ball, the way they were disciplined in their rush lanes, they opened up opportunities for each other. So, that unit as a whole played winning football together."

Kwity Paye. | Darrell Craig Harris, on SI

Practice Like You Play

One of the standard “Kubiak Doctrines” of coaching is that players will play in games as they practice. He explained that belief and how it helped the Silver and Black in Week One.

"I think that's just the expectation that we make practice harder than the game. And if we can make it faster and we can make it more mentally challenging, if we can prepare them situationally, then they should just be reacting on Sunday rather than thinking."

A New Toy

Michigan State Spartan and Raiders FB Connor Heyward had a massive impact on Sunday’s win. Kubiak has loved what he brings to the Raiders and talked about it in detail.

"Yeah, I think Connor [Heyward] had a really solid showing. That's what we have come to expect from him. I think when he came into the game, the thing about a fullback is that the picture always changes post-snap. You are the cleanup guy; someone misses a block, you've got to be Johnny on the Spot. We mis-target something, you've got to make the offensive line right. But him using his brain and then him getting guys on the ground stood out."

Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Dylan Doing Dylan Things

For three seasons, Dylan Laube has worked his tail off and kept his mouth shut. From nearly the moment he arrived, Kubiak has bragged about the young man who had a tremendous impact on Sunday’s win. I asked Kubiak to take a minute and brag about him.

Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Dylan's a hard worker, Dylan's intelligent, football is important to him, little things are important to him, and that showed up in the return unit game, and then when he played on offense. So, I think it's great for anyone that's in a special teams role that's maybe playing a backup position, but they know they can affect the game on teams, and that's what he did for us yesterday."

The Name Is Fatukasi, Folorunso Fatukasi

Folorunso Fatukasi | Darrell Craig Harriss, On SI

Since he arrived in the middle of training camp, Folorunso Fatukasi has worked as hard as anyone. He wasn’t expected to make the roster, but nobody told him, and here he is not only on it, but a major contributor.

"Ever since he's been here, he's been a quiet worker that's just trying to earn a spot on the roster, and I think he's made a lot of positive strides. We're really lucky to have him."

Ashton Jeanty- | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What a 1-2 Punch

On Sunday, the carries were split roughly 80-20 between Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr., and Kubiak took time to discuss whether he wanted that exact mix or if it was fluid.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harrris, On SI

"Yeah, I think usually most games I've been in never turn out exactly how you plan it, and a lot of times you're riding a guy that has a hot hand. So, I think we've got two guys that are playing good football. Ashton [Jeanty] obviously had a really good game, and we expect more from Mike [Washington Jr.]."

"Not that he didn't play well, I'm saying Mike played really well, but if he were to get 10 more carries, I know he'd do a great job. But it was his first NFL game, and so we got a good look at how he responded against ones versus ones."

Rookie Making Noise

Treydan Stukes burst into training camp on a mission, and not because veterans failed, but because of his outstanding play, he stole a starter’s role. He showed up in a major way and got a critical interception to secure the win. His coach quickly praised his work.

"I saw a guy that took the practice field to the game. I know I say that a lot, but that's how he practices, and he didn't change on Sunday."

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