3 Overreactions to Las Vegas Raiders Win vs. Chargers

To the surprise of many, the Las Vegas Raiders have started the season 2-0 after their impressive 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The win has given others pause as to what the team truly is for 2026, as head coach Klint Kubiak has yet to lose a game in his first season.

The Raiders executed on both sides of the ball, with the passing game on either side thriving when it mattered most, an almost complete switch from last week's win against the Miami Dolphins. With this win, Las Vegas starts the year 2-0 for the first time in five years. With that said, here are some overreactions to Sunday's triumph in Los Angeles, the Raiders' first at SoFi Stadium since 2020.

Cody White Becomes Raiders' New Top Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you told me that some guy named Cody White would be one of the stories of the Raiders' 2-0 start, I would've asked you many questions. White's two catches for Las Vegas were touchdowns, and it was incredibly impressive how crafty he was on both catches to get open on the last, but make a ridiculous grab on the first.

Las Vegas needs more playmakers on the perimeter to step up, and why not someone from the practice squad who could be the one to do so? White spent time with Kubiak in Seattle last season, which means the transition could be smooth sailing when he is officially signed to the active roster this week. When that happens, White could be a difference-maker for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Raiders Secondary Might Be Legit

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darien Porter, who? While Las Vegas's top cornerback was sidelined with an injury, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard saw his defensive backfield pick up the tab, including rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses, with a great performance against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, holding him to 183 net yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, both of which came from Masses.

The young secondary continues to make plays as Leonard puts them in positions to succeed and make opportunistic plays on the football. This may only be the beginning of what could be a standout secondary for the Raiders, who will need it against Tyler Shough and Patrick Mahomes in their next two games.

Run Game May Not Be As Good as We Thought

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough day for the Raiders' rushing attack, one week after Ashton Jeanty ran for 103 yards and caught two touchdowns. On Sunday, Las Vegas as a whole was held to two yards per carry, with Jeanty getting 21 carries for only 48 yards. This told me that not only does the Raiders' rushing attack have work to do, but these inconsistent performances may become a habit again.

When teams like the Chargers are loading up the box with players who can fill gaps, play with run game integrity, and fit the run consistently, this will likely be the result for the Raiders and Jeanty. It is up to Kubiak to adjust, which means the offensive line is under pressure, and changes could come in upcoming games.