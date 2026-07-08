Raiders Mailbag: Fans Send Spytek, Kubiak Clear Message

SENEY, Mi.—The Las Vegas Raiders are exactly 20 days from kicking off their NFL training camp for the 2026 season, and their legendary fan base, Raider Nation, has plenty of thoughts on the rebuild.

Raider Nation Responds

I asked Raider Nation what the one move they would like to see GM John Spytek and coach Klint Kubiak make, and one thing is clear: the fans are fixated on a very key position.

A Word to the Wise

I discussed the WR1 spot last week, but the fans are not persuaded. They want Spytek to work his magic (Spyteking), but to me, some of them simply don’t make sense and are borderline illogical.

Don't care about the off the field shit... Give me Stephon Diggs — LameUsername (@MannytheLame45) July 6, 2026

Why Bring in Drama?

Many in Raider Nation seem not to care about any drama; if a player is talented, they want them, seemingly forgetting the long-term damage Antonio Brown has done here.

Stefon Diggs at WR1?

This totally shocks me. Yes, he was cleared of all legal issues from last year, but with each NFL team he has been with, he has brought drama and frustration. Including the offense in Minnesota when the Raiders' new coach, Klint Kubiak, was there. Fans may want him, but they don’t see it with the Raiders at all.

They are trying to rebuild, and he does not fit the type of player they are going for.

Sign Diggs for a veteran presence at WR. — M (@fknmichael) July 6, 2026

To me, signing Diggs, with the issues already with the current coach, and the proven record of drama, is not what a new coach, coordinator, and rookie QB need. In the past, that would have been a total Raiders move; that is not who they are today. They have a new identity.

Don’t sign any overpaid nutcase WRs..let’s see what we have currently in all areas of the field for now — ThatRaiderFella ☠️ 🇬🇧 (@ThatRaiderFella) July 6, 2026

The Raiders need to and will avoid anyone who takes away from what the team is doing, and Diggs brings drama and a history with the new staff; it is bad news. But here is something I have already discussed that deserves consideration.

Justin Jefferson to the Rescue?

Get a real WR1. Shoot grab Diggs and another vet WR for cheap. Better still, GO GET JEFFERSON! — Tasker (@tasker_red) July 6, 2026

While I am not on the Diggs train in any way, I love the idea of Jefferson. Jefferson fits the Raiders' mold. He is 27 years old (sub-30) and an elite player.

Teams don’t like to give up those guys; that is why I do think this is a real possibility, but more towards next offseason, or as early as the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 3, at 4 PM ET.

Trade for J. Jefferson but don’t give away the farm for him. That move alone could get us in the playoffs if Leonard gets something out his defense — Jeremy Murphy (@jescomurph2) July 6, 2026

If things are not going well in Minnesota, the Vikings could see the writing on the wall, and Jefferson loves Kubiak and his system. He is a prototypical WR1 in this league.

Could the Raiders trade their No. 1 overall pick in 2027? Would that be enough for a Vikings team that is probably going to go looking for a QB? It could be enough.

Godfather offer for Justin Jefferson. — Solomon (@Solomonthewise1) July 6, 2026

Surely You Jest?

I am sorry, but this one hurts me because of who suggested it and because more than one person did.

Terrion Arnold? Are you kidding me?

Check out Terrion A — Shai Cohen (@ShaiCoh25059733) July 6, 2026

He, like Henry Ruggs, had no character issues coming out of college at the University of Alabama, and like Ruggs, was a first-round selection.

He was cut by the Detroit Lions on June 29, 2026, after being arrested on eight felony charges and an on-field performance that left much to be desired.

Lions first-round NFL draft pick Terrion Arnold speaks at the introductory press conference at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Friday, April 26, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if you did your due diligence and think all the charges are bogus (innocent until proven guilty), you don’t make that move now, and he wasn't performing at a high level with the Lions.

This is not only a bad suggestion but also terrible for a team rebuilding around character, high performance, and putting behind them the terrible decisions that led to the collapse of 2025.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I Support This

Of all the suggestions mentioned in this article, I have to say no to Arnold and Diggs. But, as far as Jefferson? I agree with this person's Twitter statement:

Well played Terrence, well played. It got you a follow for creativity.

Watch Our Latest Podcast on This