Raiders Mailbag: Why It’s Too Soon To Panic at WR1

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2026 season on the field in just 26 days when veterans report and the season begins to ramp up.

The Raiders are desperately trying to establish their new identity by reverting to their old identity after an offseason that even the most negative critic would have to praise.

We Asked, You Answered

WR1 — Raider4life (@Raiders4life77) July 1, 2026

We asked you on social media to let us know what your biggest question marks on the Silver and Black are, and you responded in a big way!

WR1 at the Forefront

This is one of the first questions I get from everyone, and I understand it, while I don’t necessarily agree with it. Here are the four reasons I don’t see it as a major concern, specifically for 2026.

WR — THRASH 24-7 (@raiders247) July 1, 2026

No. 1: Zach Azzanni

Klint Kubiak’s first staff is impressive, and while it is filled with several first-time gentlemen in new spots, not all of them are filled by men who have to prove themselves worthy of the chance. Zach Azzani is one of those proven stars who now handles the WR room.

I have known Azzanni for 20 years (since 2007), and I can tell you he is one of the most detail-oriented coaches you will ever meet. He is a no-nonsense leader who can also relate to his players. Those who want to work and get better will love him, and those who struggle with accountability and work ethic will hate him.

All of the WR room will prosper under Azzanni, and while today I project Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton from last year’s rookie class to make it, along with 2026 rookies E.J. Williams and Malik Benson, Tre Tucker will thrive, and free agent Jalen “Speedy” Nailor will be put on display, as Azzanni maximizes their skill sets.

No. 2: Anybody Ever Heard of Brock Bowers?

The best tight end in the NFL is only entering his third season in the league, but he is the best for a reason. In the tight end-heavy system of Klint Kubiak, the amazing Raider Nation fans will see his true dominance emerge. His talent level and skill set demand that he will get the attention of a true WR1, and imagine how good he will be in 2027 if the Raiders address the lack of a WR1 via trade or the NFL Draft.

No. 3: 2026 Is a Rebuilding Season

When you look at the Raiders in the eye through realistic lenses, you know this season is about development. This isn’t the college game in which teams can go out and sign all the elite players they want. Few elite players hit free agency; fewer get traded; NFL Draft picks are limited; and the salary cap compels elite teams to take the development route rather than simply snag elite players via non-draft scenarios.

No. 4: Panic Is Not “Spyteking”

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For those who aren’t aware, "Spyteking" is a present-participle verb I invented in regard to GM John Spytek and his penchant for playing tremendous long-term moves. Hindered by the dysfunction of the organization above and below him last season (in which he bears ZERO blame for the epic collapse ), he was still able to make some moves and, while being trusted to do his job more this year, has shone.

For years, I have rooted for and praised Spytek as a potential leader. Now in that role, he will shine, and has. Spytek isn’t sitting high above the practice field in his third-floor office, panicking over the lack of a WR1. He knows, as he did last year at this time, and I told you, about a QB at Indiana named Fernando Mendoza. This year, the Raiders already have their eye on a certain Ohio State WR1 named Jeremiah Smith, who many believe has all of the weapons to be a generational WR.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spyteking is all about the process. Spyteking is about trusting how this develops, not trying to approach 2026 as he will in 2027 and most certainly 2028. Each loss in 2026 improves the Raiders' chances of landing a Smith or even having the capital to trade for a Justin Jefferson.

Until John Spytek and, more importantly, Spyteking fail, Raider Nation needs to know that if the man sitting in that chair is content, you should be as well.

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