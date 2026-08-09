Making Case for Raiders' Starters To Play in Preseason

The preseason begins in four days for the Las Vegas Raiders, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

It's the first chance for Raider Nation to see their team in game action since January, and the fans are excited about what Klint Kubiak will bring as the head coach. The Super Bowl-winning playcaller is hoping to bring the team out of the basement of the AFC.

Klint Kubiak

With the preseason comes discussions about whether starters should play, and how much. There are compelling arguments for both sides, so it will ultimately be up to Kubiak and his staff to decide who to play and who to rest.

Here's why Kubiak should play starters a solid amount in the preseason instead of holding them out for all three games.

Making the Case for Raiders' Starters To Play

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The preseason does not matter when it comes to wins and losses, so the Raiders should not play important players for entire games. However, they should get some solid action over the three August contests.

You don't want your players to get hurt in meaningless games, so Kubiak's starters should play no more than two series. It gives them just enough action to get back into the flow of playing in football games without putting too much physical stress on them.

Everything is new for the Raiders this season, from the scheme to the quarterback. Kubiak should get those players on the field and let them learn to play together.

The Quarterback of It All

Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kirk Cousins will handle much of the Raiders' action at quarterback this season, allowing No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to sit and learn while the veteran tries to win them games. However, the preseason could be an opportunity for Mendoza to get some important game action.

Mendoza came from an RPO-heavy scheme at Indiana, while Kubiak's scheme relies on much more under-center, play-action heavy concepts and full-field reads. It may take him some time to adjust to that, and there is no better teacher than getting (somewhat) real game snaps.

We should see a solid dose of Mendoza in the preseason, as fans are waiting to see what he can do for this offense.

In Conclusion

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

We don't know what Kubiak's preseason plan is because he is a first-time head coach. However, Mike Macdonald, his head coach in Seattle, and his father, Gary, routinely play or played their starters, so he could take inspiration from those role models.

The Raiders need their players to play, even if the games don't matter. It prepares them for the regular season and helps them learn how to play as a unit.

We'll find out at the end of the week what Kubiak decides to do.