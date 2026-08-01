Klint Kubiak on Current Status of Raiders' Quarterback Room

So far, so good for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the start of training camp has been incredibly productive for players and coaches.

Following Friday's practice, head coach Klint Kubiak discussed several topics, including the quarterback room and the progress of those players.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's early, like you said, but I'm pleased with where they came back from the offseason," Kubiak said. "Pleased with how they're working."

Earlier this week, Fernando Mendoza explained how he is approaching training camp, taking in information and criticism to improve in areas that need refinement. Kubiak praised the rookie and spoke about his coachability.

"Yeah, I love the mindset that he has; that's what all of our players should have," Kubiak said. "Nobody has arrived, especially our rookie quarterback. So, you just keep giving him a new rep every day, coach from it, go back the next day, solve the problem and go to work fixing new problems. So, he's just like everybody else that [has] to earn their way."

"He's very coachable. All the quarterbacks are," Kubiak continued. "We got guys that want to get better. So, when they're eager to get better, you better make sure you're on it as a coach. So, we got to challenge ourselves as coaches and make sure that we give them the right coaching points and help them get to where they want to get to."

Takeaways and Reactions

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are one of the most polarizing teams to discuss ahead of the 2026 NFL season because the range of outcomes is wide. Yes, for the most part, Las Vegas is viewed as a rebuilding franchise, but the activity in free agency and hiring Kubiak as head coach are reasons to be hopeful this team will surprise many this season.

That said, quarterback play is a crucial factor in the Raiders' level of success this upcoming season. Barring an unforeseen injury or development , Kirk Cousins will be the Week 1 starter, and if he can keep the offense afloat and competent, Las Vegas has a legitimate chance to be competitive in 2026.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting Mendoza has been the plan from the start, which could be frustrating for some Raiders fans, but at the end of the day, his long-term development is what the coaching staff prioritizes. Regardless, it appears that Las Vegas' quarterback room is in good shape at this point in training camp, and continuing to take the necessary steps throughout the coming weeks is the top priority.