Making Sense of the End of the Crosby-Raiders Era

It's not the result anyone wanted, but Maxx Crosby is no longer a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

A franchise great in such a short time, Crosby truly represented what it meant to wear the Silver and Black. He ranks third all-time in franchise history in sacks and holds the franchise record for tackles for loss.

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Crosby wanted to be a Raider for his entire career, but things change in the NFL. The Raiders could never put a winning team around the five-time Pro Bowler, and when that happens, the league starts to wonder when a player in his prime will get a chance to play for a winning team.

The Raiders are now giving Crosby that chance, sending him to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. Las Vegas now has two first-rounders in this year's class, further signaling its commitment to building a foundation.

Maxx Crosby's legendary Raiders tenure

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his tackle in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While fans should be excited about the prospect of starting over and where the rebuild could eventually end up, it is fair for them to be sad about Crosby no longer being a Raider. He was a player who gave everything he had to the organization, sometimes at the expense of his health.

Not only did he want to help turn the Raiders back into a winning franchise, but he was also beloved in the Las Vegas community, even founding an organization that supports teen substance abuse intervention.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby and Raiders general manager John Spytek receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a shock to see such a franchise great so suddenly join a new team. Rumors picked up in the weeks before the NFL Scouting Combine, and despite General Manager John Spytek saying he thought Crosby would remain on the roster, he becomes a Raven.

Crosby has developed into one of the best edge rushers in the NFL over the past few seasons, consistently remaining near the top of the league in pressures and sacks. His relentless motor and unstoppable competitive nature endeared him to Raider Nation.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

His desire to help the Raiders become a winner again also made him a fan favorite, but the team couldn't figure it out. Crosby, who is now 29, may only have so many years left of his prime, and the team did the right thing, allowing him to play for a contender as he approaches 30.

Fans won't like seeing Crosby in a new uniform next season, but they should root for his success, knowing he'll always be a Raider in spirit. It's unfortunate he's no longer on the team, but he will always carry a piece of the Silver and Black with him.