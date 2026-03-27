Raiders, Crosby Look to Put the Past Behind Them

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason saga with star defensive end Maxx Crosby had no shortage of twists, turns, and rumors. It was the biggest story of the offseason, before, during, and after the Raiders agreed upon trade with the Baltimore Ravens shockingly fell through.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby and Raiders general manager John Spytek receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Crosby Returns

Las Vegas had an agreement with the Ravens where seemingly all sides walked away a winner. The Ravens would add Crosby, one of the top defensive ends in the league, to an already formidable defense, with a new, defensive minded head coach leading the way.

The Raiders got the two first-round picks they wanted. Crosby got out of Las Vegas, like he reportedly wanted at the time. He was going to be on the best roster of his career, have a legitimate shot at a championship, and more than likely get another $100 million. Everybody wins in that trade.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baltimore stumbled across the chance to sign Trey Hendrickson before the deal with the Raiders was signed. More importantly, Baltimore was able to do so without giving up two first-round picks. Crosby reportedly failed his physical with the Ravens' team doctors and the trade was off.

Unquestionably one of the most unique situations in National Football League history, certainly in recent memory. The unique situation only got more unique after the trade was called off, as Crosby then had to return to the team he reportedly wanted to leave just a few weeks ago.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. | Sam Greene / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crosby returning to the organization, team facility and locker room after such a high profile back and forth with the front office, and even higher profile trade and failed trade, could have led to an awkward situation for a different player and a different organization.

That was not the case with Crosby, the face of the Raiders' organization for many years. Las Vegas' front office welcomed Crosby back with open arms. After an offseason that saw the Raiders add more talent than Crosby ever had since he was drafted, it was only right Crosby stay home.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently provided an update on the status of the relationship between Crosby and the organization following the failed trade with Baltimore. The Raiders' front office was consistent in its stance against trading Crosby.

"My relationship with Maxx since I've gotten here has been great. We had a lot of conversations throughout the season, at the end of the season obviously, through the offseason and obviously we were presented with a difficult decision to make," Spytek said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Things have a way of going a certain way and working out the way they're supposed to. We welcomed him like he never left, because he really never did."

Crosby officially staying in Las Vegas as the Raiders put a legitimate effort into rebuilding their roster only makes sense. Both sides look to let bygones be bygones.