Reality Checks in Plenty of Supply For Raiders-Ravens Failed Trade

Ever since the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the blockbuster trade that was going to send Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Ravens, a lot of people around the NFL have been giving their takes on what actually happened and if it was the right thing to do.

Was it just a business move without going through this trade? Or was it shady business on the side of the Ravens?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A lot of things could have gone wrong for the Raiders if they had not had the money to bring in certain free agents when the Ravens decided that they were not going through with this trade. The Raiders would have gotten two first-round picks. One this year and one next year.

The Ravens backed out because they got another player who plays the same position as Crosby, and they did not have to give up those picks to get them. That seems more like the reason, and not Crosby's physical.

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Ravens knew about Crosby's situation and how he was coming off surgery. The Ravens did it in a way that looked like Crosby was a player they must have, but when they found out they could get a different player for less, that is when they let Crosby know, and it was a bad look for the Ravens.

They came out and said that the physical was the reason, but we all know that was not the case. The Raiders welcomed Crosby back with open arms, and he is all about everything happens for a reason.

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Outlook of Crosby's trade that did not happen

"I hated DeCosta's comments last week. 'I am gutted by the decision. What do you mean you are gutted? That really bothers me," said Mad Dog on First Take. "Nobody wants to hear from him. Secondly, they knew about the surgery. Was not like they made a trade. For a guy who was healthy, they found out he had a bad knee. He already had the surgery. And someone reported that he [DeCosta] was on the phone with Trey Hendrickson, when he was in the air."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So the Ravens here, the more you think about it, and I trust Crosby, who has been a great player. They are completely out of line. The Ravens' general manager did a bad job."

Crosby is back with the Silver and Black and is ready to get back to work hard with his teammates. He is back, looking to win with the Raiders.