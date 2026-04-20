Identifying Raiders Cornerstones Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just days away as the Las Vegas Raiders make their preparations to presumptively select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Raiders, led by general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak, are hoping to make a significant leap forward in their first season together. While we're here, this is a great time to identify the cornerstone pieces of the roster ahead of the draft. Some of these names are obvious, while others may spell debate as we look at the stars of the franchise.

Maxx Crosby, Edge Rusher

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Already established as an all-time Raiders great, Crosby returns to Las Vegas for the 2026 season after originally being traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks before a failed physical sent him back, where he is looking ahead to the regular season. Crosby remains an essential piece to this new regime and is easily the team's best player. There is no doubt that this upcoming season, the eighth-year defender will have a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder.

Brock Bowers, Tight End

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Within just two years in the NFL, Bowers is already one of the league's elite tight ends after a historic rookie season and overly impressive 2025 campaign, despite missing time with injuries throughout the regular season. Bowers does everything for the Raiders offense as a pass-catcher and blocker, and on some occasions as a rusher on jet sweeps.

Under Kubiak, the Raiders will be utilizing Bowers to his strengths to turn him into one of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire NFL. Whether it is Kirk Cousins or Mendoza, Bowers will look to be one of the team's best players in 2026.

Tyler Linderbaum, Center

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) reacts after a defensive penalty against the Green Bay Packers gives the Ravens a first down on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the best center in football, Las Vegas signed Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract, making $27 million per year as the highest-paid center in NFL history by a large margin. The Baltimore Ravens' former star center is now in the same role with the Raiders, looking to be a key piece to an offense with a young signal-caller and veteran passer likely to see time under-center.

Linderbaum may not have elite size, but that has not stopped him from playing with brute physicality and technique at the point of attack. For what the Raiders want to establish themselves as in the trenches with a gifted young running back and soon-to-be quarterback, Linderbaum is the definition of the cornerstone piece.

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I will admit, this is a hot take. However, after watching the film on what Jeanty had to deal with behind this offensive line and the breakdowns in blocking, no running back would've been able to succeed behind that Raiders front. Jeanty is an extrordinarily talent player who could end up being a superstar like he was at Boise State.

Jeanty fits the embodiment of what it means to be a Raider, and there is no question that this offseason's big cash addition of Linderbaum and the return of Kolton Miller will help fortify the run game for Las Vegas and Jeanty. I'm expecting a big season from No. 2 to become an elite running back in the NFL.