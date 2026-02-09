What Raiders, Tom Brady Must Be Cognizant Of When it Comes to Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders and star defensive end Maxx Crosby's future remains uncertain.

Crosby's Future

The Raiders sat Crosby for the final two games of the regular season, setting in motion a series of events that could lead to the two sides parting ways. Although many things must be sorted out with a new coaching staff on the way, Klint Kubiak's arrival could be too little, too late.

Las Vegas is officially on the clock in more ways than one.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby recently spoke on television about his future with the team. Speaking on Colin Cowherd's The Herd, Crosby explained that his only focus was to be the best player he could be.

"My job is to be the best player I can possibly be. Be that guy in the locker room every single day as a leader. That is who I am at my core. That is all I care about and love, is being the best version of myself in that locker room, and on the field on Sunday. In practice, and in the weight room, leading from the front, not talking, but leading every day," Crosby said.

Still, reports have continued to come out in the days since Crosby's appearance on television to try and dispel the rumors. It is well known that the Raiders would only consider trading Crosby if he wanted out. They have adamantly and publicly rebuffed the idea of trading him.

League insider Jason La Canfora recently reported that a general manager informed him that Crosby's representatives have made his true intentions clear. La Canfora says the GM also notes those wishes have been delivered directly to minority owner, Tom Brady.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He told (Raiders owner and future Hall of Fame quarterback) Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again," said one NFL general manager who would have interest in trading for Crosby," La Canfora said.

"That's a fact. He told them he'll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I'm not sure they're actually going to trade him. (Browns pass rusher) Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up."

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It must be noted that Crosby has already gotten the large contract. There should be no monetary reason for Crosby's reported stance. It must also be that the reported GM's interest in Crosby could play a role.

La Canfora's report comes days after another league insider, Dianna Russini, reported a similar story. Russini's report came a day after Crosby's appearance on The Herd.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.