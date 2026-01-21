Why Raiders May Have a Difficult Pitch to Sell to Sean McDermott

The Las Vegas Raiders have wisely taken their time on their head coaching search. Yet Las Vegas' front office must also make a move soon, as teams with vacant head coaching positions have begun filling them. The options will continue to dwindle as the days go on.

Why McDermott Does Not Fit

The Raiders could make a lot of sense for several experienced coaches around the league. McDermott brings a lot of what the Raiders need to the table. However, after how both the Raiders' and McDermott's respective seasons just ended, there are equally as many reasons they do not fit.

Las Vegas has finally accepted and begun a total rebuild. Even with the No. 1 pick in hand, it will take much more time than McDermott would like to fix things. That is enough for a coach in McDermott's shoes to look for a more established situation, which league insider Tom Pelissero thinks they will do.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"If we talk about where could Sean McDermott potentially land next, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for him to go into a total rebuild,” Pelissero said.

“He’s 51 years old. He’s been there every year, been in the playoffs, every season here in recent years. I don’t really see him [saying], ‘I’m gonna go to Arizona, or I’m gonna go to Las Vegas. Baltimore is certainly one that I could see making a lot of sense for Sean McDermott."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders' attempt to turn things around under Pete Carroll quickly headed south. Las Vegas found itself in an early hole they were unable to dig out of for various reasons. Following Carroll's firing, Raiders General Manager John Spytek elaborated on his relationship with Carroll.

This time around, the Raiders' front office hopes to find a coach less like Carroll in several ways. Carroll and McDermott have more in common than it may seem.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she'll tell you that. Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about. I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders," Spytek said.

“And we didn't obviously get everything right. And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint. But Coach and I had a great relationship, from my perspective, and because we didn't agree all the time, had nothing to do with – I don't know actually a great relationship where everybody agrees all the time. I think that would actually be counterproductive."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a training camp practice in 2019. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

