Raiders' Meeting with Mendoza Has Several Intriguing Aspects

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Mendoza's arrival is the next step for the Raiders in their goal of turning things around as soon as the 2026 season. The Raiders are preparing for the inevitable.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Will Consider Everything

It was recently reported that the Raiders will soon meet with Mendoza on a Top-30 visit, ahead of April's NFL Draft. It will give Las Vegas' front office another chance to get a feel for Mendoza. Although the meeting seems to be only a formality, it is still valuable for both Las Vegas and Mendoza.

Las Vegas has already had a productive offseason, adding several players in free agency that have upgraded their roster. However, their offseason plans have centered around Mendoza's expected arrival. The upcoming meeting with Mendoza is a small step, but a step, nonetheless.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he and Las Vegas' front office will take everything into consideration when deciding which players to add. As Las Vegas looks to draft players that will be around a while, it must do its due diligence.

This is the case with every player the Raiders plan on drafting, even Mendoza. Spytek knows just how critical every detail about a player will matter, especially a player expected to be a franchise quarterback moving forward. Las Vegas cannot afford to miss this offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think personality always matters at any position, and probably more so at the quarterback position because that is what people think is the leader. That is what you really hope to get, is that person that drives the culture, drives the team and all that. So, yeah, of course I think personality does matter,” Spytek said.

"When I say personality, I think I'm encompassing that in it, too. I think that always matters. It's a big time job, and it requires a high level of maturity and accountability for whoever, really at whatever level you're playing, but certainly in the NFL."

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move forward, rebuilding their roster will not only depend on finding quality talent off the field. It will also depend on finding the right locker-room fits, which are influenced by many more factors than performance on the field. Las Vegas must find players with positive character.

Las Vegas needs to shift its culture, which has been marred by failure and disappointment. Only talented players with the right mentality and locker room presence will make that happen. The Raiders' meeting with Mendoza is a sign of things to come.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office is determined to turn things around. If the Raiders want to turn things around, it will start with adding the right talent to the roster. The right talent is all-encompassing. Everything will be taken into consideration.