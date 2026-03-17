As Draft Approaches, Raiders Still Have Everything on the Table

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason plans were heavily based on the NFL Draft. Las Vegas needs to revamp its roster. More specifically, Las Vegas needs to add depth at several positions, with young talent that can be developed. Although the Raiders need starters, too, they need depth more.

The draft will give Las Vegas the chance to add several contributors at positions of need. However, they will first have to find the players that best fit their wants and needs. This will require the Raiders' front office to dig deep and choose wisely.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Doing Their Homework

The Raiders will do their due diligence, as this is a pivotal draft class for them. Las Vegas was noted as a very detailed front office during last season's NFL Combine and NFL Draft, sorting through any and every detail they could possibly get about prospects.

Like many teams, Las Vegas will leave no stone unturned when deciding which players to draft after selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how every little detail matters, from a player's upbringing to their age and more.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't say it detracts a ton. Our analytics department gets mad at me anytime we put a guy up there that's a little bit older, that's in a sixth year, and whatever, but we're just looking for good football players, and there's a million things that we evaluate as part of the process,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“And it's a little bit of a unique spot in college right now with some of the guys coming off that COVID year and getting extra years and six years and seven years, you see now too. So, we're just looking for good football players at the end of the day."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders are looking to change their culture. Part of their culture in recent memory has been one marked by more injuries than most other teams. In each of the past three seasons, the Raiders have suffered a significant injury, if not multiple, which has played a major role in their lack of success.

Spytek explained that a player's medical history is one of the primary factors when deciding who to draft. Spytek noted that medical issues alone can be enough of a deterrent to pass on selecting a player, even more of a deterrent than a player having a bad interview, which is telling.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) scores a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Medical, for sure. If we have a bad experience with a player in an interview, I mean, that might make us think, but I don't know that we're going to change the board very much coming out of this,” Spytek said.

“I take this for what it's worth. It's a big part of the process, but it's just a part of the process, and our really only goal is to get the board right by late April."