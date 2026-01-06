Why Michael Mayer Will Benefit from Raiders' Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season came to an end with a last-second win over a division foe, breaking their 10-game losing streak. The win was bittersweet, as it would be Pete Carroll's final game. Still, several players played well, including tight end Michael Mayer.

Watch Mayer discuss below.

Mayer Remains Steady

On Sunday, Mayer had a second consecutive productive outing to end the season. He played most of the game with quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The two were drafted together and have years of rapport. Following Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, O'Connell praised Mayer's efforts.

“I mean, I love Mike [Mayer]. Came in together, been through a lot together, all the changes and everything. And so, he's worked super hard, he's a great player. I mean, he really, at the end of our rookie year, really came on really strong. And I think he's really a solid player for us, and I think the number one tight end a lot of places. So, our tight end room is awesome. Steck [Luke Steckel] does a great job coaching those guys. And, yeah, super happy for Mike," O'Connell said.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and will likely draft a top quarterback. It will be the eighth starting quarterback Las Vegas has had since Mayer was drafted. That is far from a recipe for success for a team, especially its offensive skill players. Mayer has had an interesting career.

However, help could be on the way soon. Assuming the Raiders rebuild their offensive line, adding the draft's top quarterback to an offense that features Bowers and Ashton Jeanty should open things up for Mayer. Monday, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted the importance of the No. 1 pick.

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players. And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it.

“And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

Never miss another Raiders story. Sign up for our newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE