Midseason Debut Would Bring 'Gauntlet' for Raiders' Mendoza

Around the Las Vegas Raiders right now, everything has been about the first overall pick, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Even if you get picked in that spot, everything is going towards you. When you get picked by an organization that has struggled for a long time, as the Raiders have, you are expected to save the franchise. Even though those are unfair expectations for a rookie quarterback, who might not even start next season, they are still there.

But that is coming from outside the building. Inside the building, they are not going to send Mendoza straight into the fire if they believe that he is not ready. Even if he is ready, the team might still hold off on making him the starter right out of the gate. That is the hottest topic for this franchise right now, and one thing is for sure: they are not going to set him up for failure. If they have to, they will be as patient as possible with the process for Mendoza .

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When Should Mendoza Start for the Raiders?

They have a good group around him, and they have the personnel, both in the players and the coaching staff, to help him in every way they can. That is something the Raiders have not had in the past with players and with the previous regime. That is why there is a good feeling about this regime, which has some first-year coaches in the organization who bring a lot to the table to help with what they need. As for his teammates, Mendoza has a good group around him.

If they are not going to start Mendoza from the jump, is there a spot on the schedule that they could bring him in if they have to? But one thing is for sure: the Raiders have a tough schedule next season.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Midseason Switch at QB for Raiders

"Roughly halfway through the season, when they go on the road to play the Jets, is what I would be targeting. So that is Week 8," said NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck. "Unfortunately for Mendoza, the gauntlet of teams that he would play after that would have some pretty good defense. But you give him a month to be the starter, then you have a bye week. You will be able to evaluate things. I think that is the best scenario."

There is no right spot to pick for Mendoza to come in and play if that is the way they go. The schedule is tough, but he will show why the Raiders picked him first.

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI