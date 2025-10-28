One Clear Way the Raiders Can Overhaul Struggling OL
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has struggled so far this season. That has not helped the offense in any capacity. That was one major question for the Silver and Black coming into the season, and now it looks like they will have holes to fill soon.
There is still a whole other half of the season to be played, and the Raiders' offensive line will get the chance to get better during that time. If they do not, the Raiders could be looking at a whole new offensive line next season.
If the Raiders want to get going on the offensive side of the ball, not just this season but in the future, it all starts with having a good offseason and this season it has been awful. Head coach Pete Carroll has to do a better job of making sure these linemen are getting the offense that the Raiders are trying to run. There have been points this season where the offensive line looks completely lost on the field. The Raiders want to make sure they do not have that problem going forward.
With a lot of things not going the Raiders way this season, a lot of people are looking forward to the 2026 NFL Draft already. They do not have hope for this Raiders season. After having a good first game, it has gone downhill fast for this team. The terrible news is that it does not look like things will get any better in 2025.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today came out with his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Raiders taking an offensive lineman in the first round.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
The Raiders’ offense struggled immensely against Kansas City in Week 7. It’d be easy just to give them a quarterback here and consider everything fixed. But this offensive line needs help; it’s one of the worst units in the league.
Mauigoa’s been a right tackle for his career in Coral Gables but may line up at guard in the NFL. In either case, he’s an athletic mover at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds whose experienced varied blocking concepts with the Hurricanes. He’ll be a strong run blocker immediately, helping create more space to maximize Ashton Jeanty and uplift the whole offense.
The Raiders simply need to add more talent to the offensive line this offseason, and the draft is the best way to do so. There is still a debate today on whether the Raiders should have drafted offensive lineman Armand Membou over Ashton Jeanty, and taking an offensive lineman in the draft's first round in April could be the fix required.
