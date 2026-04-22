Fernando Mendoza Has Great Mentor Connection With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be drafting a special quarterback on Thursday Night to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders will be taking the Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner, Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University with the first overall pick.

Mendoza has earned it and deserves to go first overall in this draft. He is the best prospect in this draft class, and he is going to a team that has been looking for its future quarterback for a long time now.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mendoza Earned This

Mendoza has a great drive to improve and make those around them better as well. His work ethic, football IQ, and toughness are just a few of the things that set him apart from the best. He knew that he wanted to be an NFL quarterback for a long time, and now those dreams will come true.

Mendoza has been around the game for a long time, and his favorite player is quarterback Tom Brady. Mendoza has studied Brady a lot, and now he is going to be playing for him.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza on Playing for Tom Brady

"It will mean the world," said Fernando Mendoza on the " Rich Eisen Show ." "And I have the opportunity to be great, if I get selected by the Raiders, he will be a boss. So it will not be like I envisioned it, us being best friends. It will be cool, and I want to be pushed, to be the best quarterback that I can become, say what I am all about, and live that experience."

Brady and Mendoza have talked to each other during this offseason process of the Raiders finding the right quarterback in this draft. Brady has his name written all over who they take at quarterback, and that quarterback will be Fernando Mendoza. It is going to be great to see those two work together and build with the Raiders organization for many years to come.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Whenever Mendoza needs any advice or an answer to a question, he is going to have the best quarterback of all-time by his side to get those answers. That is going to make this team so much better, and that is one of the reasons there will be a lot of excitement for the Raiders starting next season. Mendoza is up next, and he is going to go into every day proving that the Raiders made the right choice taking him with the first overall pick.