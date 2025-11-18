The Most Troubling Aspect of Latest Raiders Losing Streak
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently in a freefall towards another lost season.
The Raiders' paid Chip Kelly more money than any other offensive coordinator in the National Football League, as they believed he would be able to figure things out. Kelly marked the third offensive coordinator the Raiders have had in the last three seasons.
Raiders' Offense Continues to Disappoint
It is evident that as much as the offense's problems are in the plays that Kelly is calling, their issues also point to a lack of talent and a lack of depth along the offensive line. Las Vegas' offensive line has been questionable since at least last season, if not longer.
The lack of talent, depth and contiunity coaching wise has led to the Raiders' offensive line becoming arguably the worst offensive line in the league. Kelly cannot call any plays without the offensive line giving up a pressure on Geno Smith or failing to create running lanes for Ashton Jeanty.
Still, as poorly as the unit played, the Raiders decided to pass the ball significantly more than they decided to run the ball, which has become a common theme this season. While the line cannot block for the ground game or passing game, completely eliminating the ground game is questionable.
Following the loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the discrepency in the Raiders' offensive attack. Las Vegas passed the ball 42 times. Smith had more rushing yards than Jeanty.
"It wasn't 31 drop backs. It was a bunch of play action passes, and I really wanted to see us do that. There's only one person to look at, it's me, because I was influencing the game plan. I loved the way we were chunking them, and we made big plays. I knew what was happening,” Carroll said.
“Chip [Kelly] and I knew what was going on, but we were trying to stay with it and to see if we could continue to get the big plays, which we were getting. Then we just stalled in the red zone, and unfortunately, the second drive I think it was, maybe it was the first drive, we got sacked a couple times right off back-to-back.
“It kind of got us out of whack a little bit, but I don't really care about pleasing people with our run-pass mix. I'm trying to move the football. We wanted to get the ball to Brock [Bowers] a bunch and see what he could do, and other guys, and that kind of worked out.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE