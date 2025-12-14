What Must Change For Raiders to Put Problems Finally Behind Them

The Las Vegas Raiders were a huge no-show in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Raiders fell to the Eagles in another embarrassing showing. The final score was 31-0. The Raiders were shut down, and it was not a good sight to see.

The Raiders were hopeful to get a spark on the offensive side of the ball with the start of Kenny Pickett at the quarterback position. Pickett got the ball moving, but every time they stalled. The offense could not get anything after that and did not score.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll talks with players on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, they did everything they could to get stops and put the offense in position to score, but their offense did not help them. Like we have been seeing all season, the defense just ran out of gas. In this one, it was fast.

The good thing we saw on defense was star defensive end Maxx Crosby still having a strong presence, even when they are struggling. Other than that, it has been ugly for the Raiders. Now, there will be a lot of questions asked about the future and what is going on.

Raiders Latest Concerns

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) talks with Head Coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Our Hondo Carpenter talked about this loss and what he saw on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."

"This was the first time all year that, after the Philadelphia second score, it seemed like the teams .... I do not think anyone quit. I would tell you, I do not think anyone quit. But it was the first time, you could just sense the air out of the ball.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

And if the team just does that there is going to be a beating. And they got their butts handed to them. Anything, I do not think this is a team with the mentality of quitting. When players quit, that is when they are stealing. And I do not believe that."

"It felt different. They went up against the world champions. He [Pete Carroll] knew this game was on the schedule. You are 2-12. You fired your special teams coordinator. The offense, a different quarterback, quicker release. You could argue the offense was worse this week. You could also agree that the team they play was better. And that is a very fair argument."

"Again, there has been no spark with the team. If you are being truthful, the offense, well, Chip Kelly was here, was Chip Kelly's offense. That is fair, and that is 100% accurate. Pete gets to own the offense now. There is just nothing going right.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders.