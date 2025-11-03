What the Jaguars' Loss Means for the Raiders Moving Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders came so close to a win in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their 2-point attempt failed, and the Raiders are left with a 2 - 6 record. After week 9, the Raiders have the seventh-best pick in the 2026 NFL draft, according to Tankathon. Their losses continue to inch them closer to a top draft pick.
As great as the Raiders' offense looked after their bye week, with this loss, the Raiders are left with some uncomfortable questions to answer. The NFL trade deadline is a day away, and they have to make a decision on whether or not they're going to trade away crucial pieces or hold on to them for the remainder of the season.
NFL Trade Deadline
For a player with as much trade buzz as he had going into this matchup, Jakobi Meyers had a disappointing game in what may be his last time suiting up in the Silver and Black. He had his lowest total yardage of the season with 23, and his lowest longest play of the game with a measly seven yards.
Perhaps that's indicative of how disengaged he is with the Raiders, but just before the trade deadline, he didn't have a statement game that would have mandated a team desperate for a wide receiver to trade for him. The two teams for whom I saw the most projections for him, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, won without him. They may see how he played against the Jaguars and air on the side of caution after his lackluster performance.
Meyers may not have had a memorable performance on the cusp of the trade deadline, but other players took their opportunity and ran with it. Raheem Mostert made sure to lay it all out for his team, as he was looked at as a potential trade piece who could be moved.
He had an impressive catch and run on third down, which moved the sticks, but more importantly, he flashed his value as a kick returner. Five returns for 202 yards, with the longest return going for 52 yards. He showed up when the Raiders needed some offensive juice, and is sure to garner some buzz now that the trade deadline is so close.
