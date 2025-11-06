Raiders Today

The Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Raiders

How have the Las Vegas Raiders played midway through the 2025 NFL season?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
If you had told a member of Raider Nation that, midway through the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders were 2 - 6, they would've called you crazy. After all of their offseason additions, they couldn't get one more win over their roster in 2024?

Unfortunately, that's the reality that the Raiders are living in. This was supposed to be a year where the Raiders were in the mix for a playoff hunt. Now, they're one of the top teams in contention for the first overall pick, and this season couldn't have gone worse for the Raiders, given their preseason expectations.

Geno Smith
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to make a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article highlighting one of the biggest things from each NFL team midway through the 2025 season. For the Raiders, two of the biggest highlights this season have been Brock Bowers' play and the resurgence of Jamal Adams.

"Even though a lingering knee injury sidelined him for multiple games, Bowers hasn’t experienced any sort of sophomore slump. His 89.1 overall PFF grade and 90.5 PFF receiving grade are each the best among tight ends to play 200 or more snaps", said Locker.

Brock Bowers
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bowers' heroics against the Jacksonville Jaguars show how impactful he is to their team, and how much better they are when he's on the field. He's an immediate floor raiser for their offense, and a top priority moving forward with Jakobi Meyers being traded to the Jaguars after their victory over the Raiders.

"The Raiders’ defense hasn’t been extremely stout this season, but Adams has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence. Playing primarily at linebacker, the former Jet has played to a 72.3 overall PFF grade, permitting only 113 yards into his coverage".

Jamal Adams
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

I would've never guessed that the Seattle Seahawks' connection to flourish for the Raiders would've been Adams going back to his old head coach, but he's reinvented himself as a linebacker for their defense. In the midst of all their struggles, there are still some positives that can be worked on throughout the rest of the season.

