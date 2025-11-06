The Light at the End of the Tunnel for the Raiders
If you had told a member of Raider Nation that, midway through the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders were 2 - 6, they would've called you crazy. After all of their offseason additions, they couldn't get one more win over their roster in 2024?
Unfortunately, that's the reality that the Raiders are living in. This was supposed to be a year where the Raiders were in the mix for a playoff hunt. Now, they're one of the top teams in contention for the first overall pick, and this season couldn't have gone worse for the Raiders, given their preseason expectations.
2025 NFL Midseason Report
Bradley Locker is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article highlighting one of the biggest things from each NFL team midway through the 2025 season. For the Raiders, two of the biggest highlights this season have been Brock Bowers' play and the resurgence of Jamal Adams.
"Even though a lingering knee injury sidelined him for multiple games, Bowers hasn’t experienced any sort of sophomore slump. His 89.1 overall PFF grade and 90.5 PFF receiving grade are each the best among tight ends to play 200 or more snaps", said Locker.
Bowers' heroics against the Jacksonville Jaguars show how impactful he is to their team, and how much better they are when he's on the field. He's an immediate floor raiser for their offense, and a top priority moving forward with Jakobi Meyers being traded to the Jaguars after their victory over the Raiders.
"The Raiders’ defense hasn’t been extremely stout this season, but Adams has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence. Playing primarily at linebacker, the former Jet has played to a 72.3 overall PFF grade, permitting only 113 yards into his coverage".
I would've never guessed that the Seattle Seahawks' connection to flourish for the Raiders would've been Adams going back to his old head coach, but he's reinvented himself as a linebacker for their defense. In the midst of all their struggles, there are still some positives that can be worked on throughout the rest of the season.
