Intriguing New Option for the Raiders To Bolster Their Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders' potential in 2026 is staggering. There's always one team that ends up going from worst to first place in their division after a successful offseason, and it isn't a stretch to say the Raiders have made the right moves in order for that to happen.

Hiring Klint Kubiak shows a lot of growth from their front office after they hired Pete Carroll, and his decisions after show he's prioritizing continuity over shaking things up entirely. That's a smart move on behalf of their new head coach, and should result in improvements on both sides of the ball. What else would be a smart move for Kubiak to look into?

Intriguing Free Agent Signing

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices before the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have officially released Tyreek Hill after it was speculated that he wouldn't be rejoining the team after his severe knee injury, which prematurely ended his 2025 season. Hill is a 31-year-old receiver who hasn't had a season over 1,000 yards in two years.

He's not exactly the type of star the Raiders are envisioning when bolstering their offense, but I believe they should throw their hat in the ring. For starters, their receiving room lacks starpower. Hill isn't the same player he was when he had consecutive 1,700-yard seasons, but he can still provide value in a locker room whose best wide receiver is Tre Tucker.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Just because they don't have a household name in the wide receiver room doesn't mean that Hill won't be accompanied by starpower. Brock Bowers will hopefully see his usage go up under Kubiak, which means that Hill will see more one-on-one matchups because Bowers will likely be the top target. This next point is both a plus and a minus, but the Raiders have a young receiving room as well.

Hill could serve as a mentor for some of their rookie receivers who didn't get much playing time, coming from someone who didn't blossom into a star in his sophomore season. However, one could argue that his signing would also take away from their development because they needed those targets much more than he does.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, what this comes down to is whether Hill would even be interested in going to a team like the Raiders. Is the appeal of playing under Fernando Mendoza and Kubiak enough to circumvent the fact that this team is far from competing?

I don't think it'd be smart for them to overpay for Hill either, just to get him on the team. It's just something for Kubiak to think about, and a signing that would benefit the Raiders.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Hil WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.