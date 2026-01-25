Why the Raiders Need More Help in the Run Game

The Las Vegas Raiders had one goal last offseason, and that was to fix their rushing attack. That was the idea they had in mind when they hired Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator, as well as taking a running back sixth overall.

However, that pairing didn't work out as well as the Raiders had hoped. Kelly didn't even make it a full season as the Raiders' offensive coordinator, and Ashton Jeanty had a wildly disappointing season for a top-ten pick. This offseason, what can they do to shore up the run and make that a strength of theirs?

How To Better the Run

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first step in improving their run game is to address their biggest weakness, which is their offensive line. Without adequate offensive line play, there's no way the Raiders will ever be able to establish the run. Whoever's coming in to be the next Raiders head coach has to understand that and prioritize signing great offensive linemen for their run game, but also the first overall pick as well.

Fernando Mendoza isn't going to be able to succeed if pressures are able to get home like they did last season. It also benefits him if they have a run game they can lean on, as it opens up the pass game with play-action passes, while also giving him some of the tempo he's used to working with in college.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Another way they can improve their run game is by opening up their backfield instead of solely relying on Jeanty. I know he's only entering his second season, and this should be the time where a team leans on their franchise player, but after the rookie season he had, it's important not to put it all on him.

He needs to get his confidence and swagger back, and a way for that to happen is by not facing every snap alone. Looking at their depth chart, the only running back under contract alongside Jeanty is Dylan Laube, who has a career total of eight carries. That's unacceptable, and I think the Raiders should look for a player who can actually run an offense alongside Jeanty.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In the later rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft or through free agency, the Raiders should sign a young running back who can sub Jeanty out and still run a productive offense. They can try to emulate what the Detroit Lions do and get a power back, or get another shifty running back, so that their identity doesn't change when rushing the ball.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Jeanty WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.