New Raider Speaks on Being Teammates With Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby has been getting ready for the 2026 NFL season. He is coming off an injury, but that has not stopped him from being in the building every day, getting treatment, and doing the things he has to. He wants to have the best season of his career in 2026, and he knows how to go about that. He has been around the team all offseason, getting to know his new teammates and helping in any way he can to make his team better.

Crosby is the leader in that locker room and the tone setter. Crosby is going to show all the players how to be a Raider and put themselves in the best position to be successful in this league.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby Ready To Lead New-Look Defense

He knows what it takes and how to build yourselves into a player that everyone talks about each time they are on the field as the best in the game. Crosby is an important piece for this franchise, and Crosby is going to be surrounded by teammates who have played in the biggest games.

It will help this defense a lot, and that could make them a good defense next season. It is going to cause a lot of problems for teams that have to face the Raiders if the defense is going to be better and play the way they expect to. It starts with Crosby. We all know what we are going to see from him because he is always on the field and making plays no matter what. That is something that should continue and happen more next season.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Nakobe Dean Praises Teammate Maxx Crosby

One of Crosby's new teammates is linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean knows what Crosby means to this team and loves to see how he goes about getting better as a player.

"His [Maxx Crosby] presence is felt every day," said Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean. "Even if he has not been out there on the field with us, he is out there working. We see him working and rehabbing every day. His positive attitude is infectious. He says what's up to everybody. You can see how he knows everybody. So it is kind of like with me coming, and not knowing anybody, I am trying to learn everyone's name the way he does. You can tell he really wants to win. He is ready to get to it."