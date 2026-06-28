Super Bowl Champion Nakobe Dean Ready to Lead Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had winning ways for a long time. They have only had one good season since moving to the desert as well. There has been a lot of turnover for this franchise that has not figured out how to get things going in the right direction.

If they ever had something going for them over the last two decades, it will go away really quickly. The Silver and Black would take a step forward, then take five steps back. That is what they are looking to change.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This offseason was nothing different. The Raiders went through a lot of change. The biggest one was at the head coaching position. The thing with this offseason is that it has been a good one for the franchise.

One we have not seen in a long time. They actually got the head coach that they wanted in Klint Kubiak. The top head coach in this past offseason. Once that piece of the puzzle fell into place, everything else fell into the Raiders' way.

Raiders Surprising Offseason

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The franchise went on to sign some top free agents this offseason. Usually, free agents want to go elsewhere and avoid coming to the Raiders. They would not want to get caught up in whatever has been going on with the organization.

However, things are different now. Free agents are more inclined to feel like there is a clear direction and a plan in place that is going to give them an edge. The Raiders are not just targeting anyone anymore; they made sure to seek out players who know how to win.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One big free agent signing for this team was linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean is coming from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl and was an important player on that defense during his time there.

Dean knows what it is like to be part of a winning culture, and that is what he wants to bring to his new team. Dean is going to make this defense better .

Nakobe Dean on Getting Comfortable in Las Vegas

"This is my second team in the NFL now. So, all I have known is the Philadelphia Eagles. So, it has definitely been a process of trying to get to know new people, trying to get to know the defense , know the characters, trying to know everyone's name," said Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean. "It has been a process, but I am enjoying every step of the way. I am blessed."