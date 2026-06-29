Why 2026 Raiders Defense Could Be Their Biggest Strength

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did an outstanding job with the talent he had last season, despite an NFL-worst 3-14 record, which led them to the No. 1 overall draft pick and quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Raiders fans are thankful for that, but they should be encouraged by some of the things the defense did last year.

A change in coordinators occurred as expected when Pete Carroll was fired, and Klint Kubiak was brought in to lead the franchise as his successor. One of Graham's coaches, defensive line coach Rob Leonard, became Kubiak's defensive coordinator, bringing familiarity to players along the defensive line and the rest of the unit.

Raiders Defense Set for Drastic Improvement

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders were built as a "bend, don't break" defense with bad linebackers at the second level and an inconsistent pass rush opposite of Maxx Crosby, allowing 317.8 yards per game (14th) and 25th in points per game allowed (25.4), which kept them in games. Yet, the margin for error was terribly small due to a league-worst offense. With a new defensive play-caller, new talent at all three levels, and an improved offense, the defense could see drastic improvement.

If Leonard learned anything from Graham, it is that discipline is valuable on the defensive front, the second level, and the secondary. The first-year defensive coordinator coached alongside Mike Macdonald during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and you could see a bit of Macdonald's influence with this Raiders team in 2026.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In addition, Las Vegas brought back Malcolm Koonce and added Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford at edge rusher, kept the core of the defensive line intact—including Crosby—and added new talents like Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Treydan Stukes, Eric Stokes, and Jermod McCoy to the secondary; general manager John Spytek basically rebuilt the talent structure of the defense, and it could lead to it being the biggest strength of the 2026 program.

Admittedly, I do envision a bit of a slump for the Raiders on this side of the ball early on, as it will take time for everyone to build chemistry. These things won't be overnight successes, but as long as the defense is performing to expectations by the end of the year, that is what matters at the end of the day.

Expectations Remain Subjective, but Raiders Defense Is Growing

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of expectations, how do you set them given the understanding of newness everywhere on defense, including the coaching staff? Those expectations are subjective in nature, but if you are reading some of the tea leaves and taking a broader view of what happened last year with the improvements made this year, it's hard not to say they could be the beating heart of the franchise.

It is exciting to think of a great Raiders defense, one that could eventually turn heads and create challenges for AFC West opponents: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix. It may not become an elite unit in 2026, but a slight improvement from "bend, don't break" to shutting down teams and giving a young offense a chance would be a major step forward for the organization.