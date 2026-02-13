Raiders' Request to Interview Coaching Prospect Quickly Shut Down

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach, but he walks into a situation where his current team ranks near the bottom of the league in several critical categories. Stats do not tell the whole story, but they do a good job of explaining why the Raiders have lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons.

Raiders Make a Move

Las Vegas has already made their first coaching staff hire, adding former head coach Mike McCoy as an assistant coach. They continue to move quickly, requesting and setting up interviews with several candidates for their vacant coordinator and assistant positions, respectively.

However, the Raiders ' most recent attempt to do so was quickly shut down by Kubiak's former team. League insider, Jeremy Fowler, reported on Friday that the Raiders requested an interview with Seahawks assistant Justin Outten. The Seahawks quickly rebuffed them.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Marcus Allen attends Las Vegas Raiders press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Friday, league insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the "Raiders requested Seahawks assistant Justin Outten for run-game coordinator, but Seattle blocked the request, per sources.



"Outten, the Seahawks’ run-game specialist/assistant OL, is one of four in-house candidates for the Seattle OC job," Fowler said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to running back Ashton Jeanty and an improved offensive line, Kubiak hoped Outten would help fix what has been the league's worst ground game statistically over the past two seasons. Kubiak learned a lot from Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald.

This includes hiring the right coaches and communicating well with them. Still, Macdonald would not let his former offensive coordinator take away what is clearly a coach who is now valued by both the Seahawks and the Raiders. Kubiak will have to find another assistant to help Las Vegas' ground game.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Well, number one is that he's just himself, doesn't try to be like anybody else. Didn't try to be like Jim Harbaugh. He was Mike Macdonald, and he was very convicted, and we all could feel that from him and wanted to follow his lead,” Kubiak said.

“I also saw him be so collaborative with the building and how closely he worked with the general manager and the owner, and just how clear the communication was. We were all on the same page. He had a vision, and he was the same guy from April to February, and that's something that I'll definitely take with me."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have been the league's worst rushing team over the past two seasons. They finished with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league three seasons ago. They will need all the help they can get to fix the unit. It will be a multifaceted process starting from the top down.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches a touchdown pass against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'Oto'O (39) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.