How Veterans and Rookies Pushing Each Other at Raiders Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders want to bring the best out of all their players. One way to do that is to create competition within the team. That brings a lot out their players, and it is a good thing to have, especially when the team is in training camp. That is the next step for this Raiders team, which is going into its first training camp with head coach Klint Kubiak running things. Kubiak is huge on bringing that competition because that could be the difference in which players are going to start.

Kubiak and general manager John Spytek's offseason plan, even bringing in the new players, was making sure they have that fire in them to compete and do it the right way. That was an important emphasis for this team this offseason. Spytek delivered, and that is going to have a huge impact for the Silver and Black, not only going into this season but in the future as well. You want to have that in practice because it gives their guys an extra boost to be the best.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's just a credit to John [Spytek] for getting so much competition in that room, and we want to keep pushing the starters," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. "And young guys like Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] have had some good springs. I'm happy with his work ethic, again, just like everybody else on the roster. What is he going to do when the pads come on? 'What are you going to do, Zeke?' if you're listening?”

Raiders Bringing Competition Into Training Camp

If the Raiders' veteran players are not ready to come out looking to prove something, the youth and the rookies on the roster are going to come in and show why they should be the starters. They are looking to prove something, and if the veterans let them, it is going to be interesting in training camp. Knowing how these coaches are going to run things, it is going to be battles all summer long. The veterans are going to teach these rookies and show them how it is done.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A lot of credit has to go to Spytek and the scouts who got these players in the draft. Also, the work they did to bring in the right players in free agency. They know how to win, and they are going to bring that to training camp and show it. This Raiders team is going to surprise a lot of people.

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