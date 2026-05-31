Raiders' Offense Has Begun An Extremely Important Process

The Las Vegas Raiders have addressed two of the most critical parts of building a competent football team. After a 3-14 campaign that landed them the No. 1 pick, the Raiders overhauled their coaching staff and roster with swift, significant moves to address their biggest weaknesses.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Connected Raiders

The Raiders are on to the next step of the process, which centers on integrating the new pieces they have acquired and gradually building a competitive team on the field. Organized Team Activities is one of the first small steps towards making that happen.

Las Vegas has already begun working on perfecting the nuances of the game. They hope a productive offseason, both on and off the field, will lead to more wins this upcoming season. The Raiders' front office added enough talent to expect just that.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

But in order for that to happen, the team must put together a solid few weeks of offseason programs. So far, it appears they are doing so. Still, how Las Vegas looks in the offseason will not matter much. They must use this time to prepare for the regular season.

There is reason to believe they are well on their way, but they must follow through.

An Update on the Process

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The rebuild the Raiders have begun will take time. So will working through the inevitable growing pains that come with meshing so many new pieces while playing one of the toughest schedules in the league. Las Vegas' challenging schedule only underscores the importance of its offseason preparation.

The Raiders' offense has undergone the most significant changes this offseason. Veteran wide receiver Tre Tucker explained how the process of learning yet another new coaching staff and quarterback has gone so far for him and his teammates.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“Kirk [Cousins] is the man by the way. But yeah, he’s just very smart. He knows the system, so like there's things in the system that he'll be like, 'Hey, on this, this is what I'm looking at.’ So, then you go out there and you do that, and he throws you the ball and you catch it and you’re on the same page, because he knows the system,” Tucker said.

“And he knows defense, he knows coverage and all that. He's one of the best in the game, for sure, and he has always been. I'm very excited to keep working with him.”

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Tucker went on to explain how much goes into learning a new quarterback and coaching staff. The Raiders as a whole are learning about each other as they have gradually lost many of their longer-tenured players and brought in nearly 20 new players via the draft and free agency.

Tucker noted that the Raiders' finding ways to connect off the field will only help them connect more successfully on the field. As Las Vegas has learned over the past few seasons, everything counts. Every detail matters. A small, overlooked detail could be monumental for a rebuilding franchise.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I'll say it's a little bit of everything. I mean, you get to know guys outside of here, but one of the things that Coach [Klint] Kubiak hit on is like being the most connected, and I think that's where it comes. We do a lot of things to try to emulate those things, and that's really what it is,” Tucker said.

“Obviously, the reps on the field, you'll get that, but honestly, I think the key is doing stuff outside of here. Really getting to know the person, know the family because they're your brother, so that's what you do. So that's the key component to me."