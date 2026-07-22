Raiders Officially Sign Jermod McCoy: What It Really Means
In this story:
The Raiders have officially taken care of cornerback Jermod McCoy's contract. The Raiders added the talented cornerback in the fourth round of this year's draft to help solidify a questionable group of cornerbacks.
McCoy was a first-round talent before suffering an injury that kept him out of the entire 2025 college football season. This left teams around the league uneasy about the idea of drafting McCoy as high as he could have been. By all accounts, minus the injury, McCoy was worth a top 10-15 overall pick.
Raiders Ink Jermod McCoy
McCoy was selected with the first pick of the fourth round, 101st overall. The full details of the contract have not yet been released, but according to Spotrac, the total contract value of the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is $5,549,727 over four years.
Key Detail With McCoy's Deal
McCoy is a first-round talent that Las Vegas added in the fourth round. The exact details of McCoy's deal remain unknown. However, based on the expected contract for Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, sources believe McCoy's fall in the draft could save Las Vegas about $50 million.
McCoy is a low-risk, high-upside swing with the potential to become one of the draft's biggest steals. If he does, this contract will look fantastic for Las Vegas. If health does become an issue, it will not be detrimental to the franchise. However, if McCoy is healthy, his fourth-round contract does wonders for the Raiders' salary cap.
Las Vegas can now prepare for the upcoming season with training camp on the horizon. The Raiders' group of cornerbacks is undoubtedly the team's biggest question mark entering camp and the regular season. They hope McCoy stays healthy and continues to make an impact.
McCoy's Outlook
Since drafting him, the Raiders have publicly supported McCoy at every turn. However, with injuries being the most pressing concern about McCoy at the moment, his performance in training camp will be worth keeping an eye on. Klint Kubiak recently gave insight into McCoy's development.
"Absolutely, and he's done a great job, and we're asking him to spend a lot of time with AG [Alex Guerrero] just to get him ready, so that when we put him out there come training camp, we have 100% confidence in him and him the same way. But really excited about seeing him practice come training camp," Kubiak said earlier this offseason.
Like Kubiak, Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard expressed confidence in the rookie. Assuming he stays healthy, McCoy provides many of the physical and mental traits that Leonard and the Raiders hope to fill their defense, and specifically, their defensive backfield with.
“I mean, corners that can cover are rare. He's explosive, it will take some time, but he jumps out when he does individual with how explosive he is, and you see the talent. But just getting him up to speed," Leonard said earlier this offseason.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant