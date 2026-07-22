Raiders Officially Sign Jermod McCoy: What It Really Means

The Raiders have officially taken care of cornerback Jermod McCoy's contract. The Raiders added the talented cornerback in the fourth round of this year's draft to help solidify a questionable group of cornerbacks.

McCoy was a first-round talent before suffering an injury that kept him out of the entire 2025 college football season. This left teams around the league uneasy about the idea of drafting McCoy as high as he could have been. By all accounts, minus the injury, McCoy was worth a top 10-15 overall pick.

Raiders Ink Jermod McCoy

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy was selected with the first pick of the fourth round, 101st overall. The full details of the contract have not yet been released, but according to Spotrac, the total contract value of the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is $5,549,727 over four years.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Detail With McCoy's Deal

McCoy is a first-round talent that Las Vegas added in the fourth round. The exact details of McCoy's deal remain unknown. However, based on the expected contract for Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, sources believe McCoy's fall in the draft could save Las Vegas about $50 million.

McCoy is a low-risk, high-upside swing with the potential to become one of the draft's biggest steals. If he does, this contract will look fantastic for Las Vegas. If health does become an issue, it will not be detrimental to the franchise. However, if McCoy is healthy, his fourth-round contract does wonders for the Raiders' salary cap.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas can now prepare for the upcoming season with training camp on the horizon. The Raiders' group of cornerbacks is undoubtedly the team's biggest question mark entering camp and the regular season. They hope McCoy stays healthy and continues to make an impact.

McCoy's Outlook

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since drafting him, the Raiders have publicly supported McCoy at every turn. However, with injuries being the most pressing concern about McCoy at the moment, his performance in training camp will be worth keeping an eye on. Klint Kubiak recently gave insight into McCoy's development.

"Absolutely, and he's done a great job, and we're asking him to spend a lot of time with AG [Alex Guerrero] just to get him ready, so that when we put him out there come training camp, we have 100% confidence in him and him the same way. But really excited about seeing him practice come training camp," Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Kubiak, Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard expressed confidence in the rookie. Assuming he stays healthy, McCoy provides many of the physical and mental traits that Leonard and the Raiders hope to fill their defense, and specifically , their defensive backfield with.

“I mean, corners that can cover are rare. He's explosive, it will take some time, but he jumps out when he does individual with how explosive he is, and you see the talent. But just getting him up to speed," Leonard said earlier this offseason.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect