LB Quay Walker Set To Revitalize Raiders' Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 offseason will be defined by the sweeping changes they made on their coaching staff and roster. There have been few, if any, offseasons in recent memory that have been more productive than this one has been for the Raiders.

Las Vegas not only filled several roster spots via free agency and the NFL Draft but also addressed essentially all of its most pressing needs that were glaringly apparent heading into the offseason. The work done on their linebackers was notable and will have an immediate impact.

Watch Quay Walker Discuss Mandatory Minicamp and More Below

Walker's Instant Impact

Last offseason, the Raiders signed multiple linebackers who, while largely serviceable, were undoubtedly past their respective primes in the National Football League. The veteran presence among their linebackers was appreciated last season, but far from ideal heading into 2026.

Las Vegas had arguably the most productive offseason of any team in the league. The addition of Tyler Linderbaum was the major signing, but Quay Walker will turn out to be one of the best signings the Raiders made this offseason , if not one of the best since moving to Las Vegas.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders already needed linebackers heading into the offseason. Then, they promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator and switched to a 3-4 defense. Both the switch to Leonard and the switch to a new defense play right into the many strengths Walker possesses.

Leonard is on record as wanting a fast defense filled with versatile players. Aside from Maxx Crosby, no player on the Raiders' defense checks off those two boxes better than Walker does. His importance is only heightened by the Raiders' switch to the 3-4 base defense.

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The Raiders have been hard at work, beginning to implement a new defense under a new defensive coordinator, with a roster filled with several new starters on defense. Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp have marked a critical time for Leonard and the Raiders' defense.

It is very early in the process. Teams are not practicing in their football pads. So, only so much can reasonably be figured out about players and teams at this point. However, it is already evident that Walker will be one of the defense's most vital players in 2026 and beyond.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

So far, Walker's focus and intensity have been apparent. As the Raiders move through their offseason programs, it will be interesting to see how the work they have done so far translates during training camp. Currently, Las Vegas is figuring out all the different ways it can use Walker.

Following the mandatory minicamp, the Raiders' new linebacker offered insight into the mentality he brings to practice. Las Vegas has a relatively young team overall. Walker's presence, play, and practice style are something the Raiders' coaching staff hopes will rub off on the rest of the defense.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it came from me not actually playing inside linebacker before I got to college, so I had to learn it, and it took me a little while, especially with being in the Kirby Smart system. It was so much that he put on inside linebackers, and it was new for me. I felt like football was new, because I had to learn how to play inside,” Walker said.

“Sometimes it's easy if you let your instincts just take over and play, but you can miss one assignment, and it can be an explosive play or a touchdown, and Kirby, he wasn't as nice as he is now, so anything I would do, I know he would be real, real hard on me. So that kind of played the factor in it, and I remember trying to transition back to outside linebacker because that was kind of natural for me, and I feel like I could do that with dropping in coverage and doing stuff like that."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Walker elaborated, noting that he is arguably his toughest critic, which helps make him the player that he is. So far, Walker looks as advertised and is all but certain to be a solid addition for the Raiders.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I just always try to attack every day and see, 'How can I become a better player?' I'm so hard on myself to the point where any little thing that goes wrong, I kind of beat myself up about it, so I'm just trying to give myself a little grace. That's what I've been working on this offseason,” Walker said.

“Anytime something goes wrong, just give myself some grace and try to have a next play mentality, so I can move forward, because I know it's a lot to come. I can make a play that next play, although I probably gave up something, or whatever the case may be. So, I'm just trying to move with the right mindset."