One Addition Who Will Instantly Help Raiders Future QB Fernando Mendoza

There is no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to go with Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is the best quarterback coming out of college, and he has earned the right to be taken with the first overall pick.

The Raiders have that pick and have been waiting for a while to take their future quarterback. Mendoza is there for the taking, and the Silver and Black are not going to miss out on their quarterback this time.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is going to bring a lot to the Raiders, as well as develop in the NFL. It is never an easy transition from college to the NFL, but it is one that Mendoza is working hard on and is excited about.

He wants to be the best for his teammates and do what he does on the field to put his team in the best situations to win the game. Mendoza is all about doing what is right and what is best for the team. Like every rookie, there are going to be growing pains, but it is going to make him better.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jalen Nailor on Helping Fernando Mendoza

This offseason, the Raiders added to the wide receiver room that is filled with young talent. They are adding former Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor in free agency. That was an important signing for the Silver and Black because he brings veteran presence, while still being a young player. He has a lot of experience in the field, and he played with one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Minnesota. Now he is looking to kickstart his career as the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver.

"First, just learning the offense. First getting in with him," said Nailor. "Breaking down film. Breaking down the playbook. Just trying to get on the same page, I would say. Then find those times on the field and off the field, just to talk ball. Just to be in the same presence and just continuing building as a receiver and building him as a quarterback."