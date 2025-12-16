The Blueprint for Raiders’ Hopeful Turnaround Is Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of haters in the NFL, and they've been relishing in their downfall this entire season. The Raiders' descent is intriguing because when one thinks they've hit rock bottom, they find a way to reach a new low.

All of their problems were put on full display against the Philadelphia Eagles , as it's now been two times this season that their offense has been shut out. Kenny Pickett couldn't get anything going against his former team, and it's looking more likely that Pete Carroll will be one-and-done as the head coach of the Raiders. What can they do to go up from here?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released a mock draft of his own after the results of Week 15. The Raiders haven't secured the 1st overall pick, but that's the reality they face if they lose every game from here on out.

Currently, the Raiders are projected to land the second overall pick. Obtaining the best pick is what the Raiders are striving for, but there's plenty they can do at number two. One of those things is make a bold selection for a playmaker, and that's exactly what Chadwick predicts them to do, as the player they take to restart their franchise is Dante Moore.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"The Raiders won’t need to trade up to the top spot to land a quarterback, as another elite option is available here. Moore owns the best PFF passing grade (91.2) among draft-eligible quarterbacks this season, trailing only Ohio State’s Julian Sayin overall. The redshirt sophomore has been on a heater down the stretch, earning an 85.0-plus PFF passing grade in three consecutive games", said Chadwick.

Chadwick's stance on the Raiders drafting their next franchise quarterback isn't a hot take. Multiple 2026 NFL mock drafts predict the same thing, and I only expect that trend to continue as we inch closer and closer to the draft.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not a guarantee that he declares for the draft, as he still has two years of eligibility left and would be leaving a lot of NIL money on the table to pursue his NFL dreams. If he does declare and decide to enter the draft, it's a no-brainer that the Raiders should take him second overall.

He's not going to fix all of their problems, but he adds another piece to their offense and will make it young and exciting. The Raiders could have a big three of Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Moore to take with them in the future. That's a trio I'd like to have on my team, and one the Raiders can make a reality with a bold decision in the draft.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Moore WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.