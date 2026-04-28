One Free Agent Raiders Must Sign Following the Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason on a mission to fix their roster as much as they possibly could this offseason. After yet another disappointing season, the Raiders' front office wasted no time getting to work on what was a bottom-tier roster in the league in 2025.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

How Solid Offseason Moves Impact Where the Raiders Stand

The Raiders used an impressive free agency to eliminate multiple needs on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas spent big on its offensive line and group of linebackers, addressing its most pressing needs within hours of free agency starting. This helped the Raiders narrow their draft needs.

Part of any rebuild is deciding which roster positions need the most help and how to address those needs. Las Vegas solidified its group of linebackers, wide receivers, and offensive line in free agency. In the draft, they addressed depth issues at safety, cornerback, and elsewhere.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas had a productive NFL Draft and free agency, and there are a few moves they should consider before seeing what they have during their offseason workout programs and training camp. The Raiders have made so many changes that it is hard to tell what they will be.

The changes Las Vegas has made have been substantial across its coaching staff and roster. Even the Raiders' coaching staff does not yet know what they have in its entirety. However, on paper, adding depth to their linebackers or corners would be understandable.

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Veterans such as linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are likely worth the Raiders kicking the tires on in free agency for depth at two positions of need. This is assuming the contract numbers make sense for both players. Neither would be expected to play much.

With this in mind, Las Vegas should not feel pressured, internally or externally, to make more moves this offseason. Following their 10 picks in the draft, the Raiders have assembled about as complete a roster as one could reasonably expect from them at this point.

Where the Raiders Stand

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are just about as set as they can get heading into the 2026 season. The Raiders added to their group of wide receivers, cornerbacks, safeties, quarterbacks, and defensive linemen in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas may find a few additional players to add to its roster before the start of the 2026 season, but they do not necessarily need to. As much as they want to show improvement on the field, the Raiders' front office has realistic expectations heading into the upcoming season.

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) makes a reception defended by Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) during the second quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Raiders combined a solid run in free agency with a productive draft, and they may not be done. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how much more detail goes into finding the right players to add in free agency than in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas did well in both.

“That's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team-building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out. But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster, too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can," Spytek said after the NFL Combine.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Every move the Raiders have made this offseason has been a quality addition on some level. At the moment, there aren't many veterans in free agency who aren't old by NFL standards or overpriced relative to the value they could add to the Raiders right now.

Injuries happen during the offseason and during the season. The Raiders' front office will likely skip making many additional moves in free agency to stay as prepared as possible for potentially making a corresponding roster move if and when the Raiders need extra roster help this season.