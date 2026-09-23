One Underrated Key Contributor to Raiders' 2-0 Start

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dormant over the past few seasons, as bad roster and coaching staff decisions led to a complete overhaul this offseason. The Raiders' front office did its part, addressing the many issues that plagued the team and the franchise in recent years.

With the first two games of the 2026 regular season in the rearview mirror, it is evident those moves were the right ones. It is also clear that even though the Raiders still have plenty of work to do, they're undoubtedly headed in the right direction. They took multiple steps forward this offseason.

The Raiders took more steps forward to start the regular season, sprinting out to a 2-0 record with sound, complementary football. Las Vegas' coaching staff has emphasized a new way of doing things across the board, and the results are undeniable.

Las Vegas needed a strong start to the season, as their first four games were manageable. They won the first two and have a real shot at three straight wins. Las Vegas will deal with the Kansas City Chiefs when the time comes. Both may be undefeated when they meet in Week 4.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several reasons explain the Raiders' undefeated record. A solid defense has sparked an offense that eventually does enough to give said defense what amounts to an insurmountable lead. Las Vegas has played complementary football in ways it hasn't in years.

Las Vegas' offense used a dominant run game in Week 1 to move the ball downfield. In Week 2, the Raiders' offense won an ugly fight against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that was determined to take their ground game away and beat them with Kirk Cousins and their receivers.

Yet the Raiders' unexpected 2-0 start has also been fueled by something else: their fans. In Week 1, Raiders fans packed Allegiant Stadium, making life hard for the Miami Dolphins from the start. The Raiders' fanbase directly forced the Dolphins' offense into multiple operational penalties.

Raiders fans did not stop there, though. In Week 2, Raiders fans completely took over SoFi Stadium. There was so much Silver and Black in Los Angeles that it looked like a Raiders' home game. Raiders fans always show up in large numbers in Los Angeles.

However, Sunday's win arguably drew more Raiders fans to SoFi than any game since both teams relocated. Following Sunday's win, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on Raiders fans.

“I was really impressed with our fanbase [and their] travel this game and the environment they gave us from the moment we took the field, and warm ups, all the way through the game. Just felt their energy and we fed off a bit. I think it helped us finish the way we did,” Cousins said after his first road game with the Raiders.

“It’s a privilege to play for a team like the Raiders to have a fan base like that. Proud of our resilience, the way we kept fighting in this far from perfect game and so you have to just keep playing through the smoke and it’s probably the way we did that."

The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on offensive tackle Joe Alt. He is generally considered one of the better players at his position. On Sunday, he committed three costly false starts and a holding call in the Chargers' end zone that resulted in a safety.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans Marilyn Acasio aka Jungle Jane and Mark Acasio aka Gorilla Rilla look on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping Maxx Crosby is hard enough; it's even tougher to do when you cannot hear your own quarterback in your own stadium. That is a testament to Raiders fans showing up en masse, essentially taking over the opponent's stadium. Las Vegas' fans have directly and indirectly impacted two games.

Complementary football has eluded the Raiders for much of recent memory. Las Vegas has never managed to have its offense, defense, and special teams play well all at the same time for years. The chances of that happening two games in a row in recent seasons would have been a long shot.

In the first two weeks of the season, Las Vegas has played great football all around. Every unit has played well, or at least serviceably, for two consecutive games.

However, the complementary football they played in the first two games has been solid in four aspects, not just three. Not only have the Raiders' offense, defense, and special teams performed well in the first two weeks; their fanbase has, too.