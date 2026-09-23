Key Plays That Changed Week 2 Outcome for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers seem to have interesting games nearly every time the two AFC West foes meet. Regardless of either team's record, the matchup has decades' worth of memories. Klint Kubiak's arrival was the latest addition to the rivalry.

Sunday's win over the Chargers was the Raiders' first win at SoFi Stadium since fans were allowed back in. The win had a long list of critical plays, as it was anyone's game for nearly the entire game. The Raiders made the plays that were needed to win.

Big Game, Big Plays

The Raiders have often failed to make enough big plays to win games in recent seasons. Through the first two weeks of this season, Las Vegas has controlled its own destiny by making the most of its advantageous opportunities on offense and defense.

Sunday was Las Vegas' second consecutive week of playing complementary football. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on his team's impressive victory over the Chargers on Sunday. Kubiak's impact is already noticeable.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Defensive Coordinator] Rob Leonard, [Special Teams Coordinator] Joe DeCamillis, and every assistant coach, those guys have been excellent. That’s our job though. That’s our job to have these guys ready to go. The players won the game. I’m proud of everybody, but the players won the game,” Kubiak said following the game.

“This is the NFL. It’s the most competitive business in the world. Our players , our coaches, we are all competitors, we all want to win and that’s our job is to win. We have 15 more games. I’m really proud of today, but the way you win more is you forget about it quickly, and you get back to work on the next one.”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he throws during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quiet, but BIG Plays

In a close game that was decided by multiple big plays, it is natural to overlook some of those plays. One play, specifically, may not have seemed like a big deal, but it was. The Raiders were holding on to a three-point lead with nine minutes left to go in the game. The Chargers had a third-and-one.

After running the ball well against Las Vegas for most of the game, the Chargers went back to what had been working. Los Angeles handed the ball off to Omarion Hampton, who was immediately stuffed by Las Vegas' defense. Deep in their own territory, the Chargers had little choice but to punt.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble against Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were undoubtedly bigger plays. Las Vegas forced six fumbles and three turnovers. However, that third-down stop quietly shifted the game's trajectory. It also helped the Raiders gain more ground in the field-position game of a game that was close through most of the fourth quarter.

The Raiders' offense got the ball back after the key third-down stop was made by its defense, but quickly punted. However, when the Chargers got the ball back, only six minutes remained on the game clock, and Los Angeles had had little success through the air all day.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-down stop essentially forced the Chargers' hand because of how they had played up until that point. Their success on the ground cost them in the long run, as it forced them to score on their very next drive. Their dependence on the run made their following drive for all the marbles.

The next drive was critical, but the Chargers could do little but run. This meant the clock kept running, making each play more important on what was already a game-winning drive for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Los Angeles' next drive is where the play's biggest game happened.

Big and LOUD Plays

After Las Vegas' offense ran three plays, it quickly punted the ball back to the Chargers. Los Angeles was forced to pass, which they struggled to do all game. Herbert completed one of his three pass attempts on that drive. Herbert was sacked on the play after the lone completion.

The Chargers ran the ball after the sack, fumbling it back to the Raiders. Las Vegas returned the ball deep into the Chargers' territory, leading to the game-sealing touchdown. Las Vegas' defense made the game's two biggest plays. Both plays swung momentum in their favor.