Grading Every Raiders’ Position Group After Week 2 vs. Chargers
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The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, after beating the Los Angeles Chargers and moving to 2-0 on the season.
Below are the grades for every Raiders position group on Sunday.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins threw for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The veteran took advantage of short fields provided by Las Vegas' defense to score enough points to win, which is all that matters. Cousins' experience has proven critical to Las Vegas' hot start.
The Raiders will take being 2-0 but there is unquestionably another level that this offense can get to.
Grade: B+
Running Back
All teams want to stop the run, but Los Angeles clearly built its entire week of preparation around doing so. The Chargers were determined not to let Jeanty get going, and were successful. Jeanty's 48 rushing yards were more of a testament to that than anything he did.
The second-year running back did have four catches on the day, but also had multiple dropped passes. Still, Jeanty and the Raiders' offense did enough to win.
Grade: B-
Fullback
Connor Heyward had a quiet, but productive outing.
Grade: A
Wide Receiver
The Raiders' offseason plan of handling the receiver by committee has worked as intended so far. On Sunday, Las Vegas spread the ball around enough to keep Los Angeles' defense off balance. Tre Tucker led the way with five receptions for 119 yards. Cody White added two touchdowns.
In fact, the Raiders had several passes that likely would have been incomplete or intercepted if their receivers had not made strong plays on the ball. Las Vegas' lack of a No. 1 wide receiver has its pros and cons. Through two weeks, the pros have significantly outweighed the cons.
Grade: A
Offensive Line
Las Vegas' offensive line allowed the most sacks in the league last season. They did not allow a sack in Week 1 and only allowed two sacks against the Chargers on Sunday. Las Vegas ran for less than 60 yards on Sunday, yet still only allowed two sacks while playing one-dimensionally.
There are no complaints regarding the offensive line's performance against the Chargers.
Grade: A
Tight End
Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas both added solid plays to Sunday's win. Overall, it was a quiet outing for Las Vegas' tight ends.
Grade: B
Defensive Line
Las Vegas struggled to stop the run in the first half of the game, which usually points to the defensive line. However, Sunday the Raiders were much more concerned with ensuring Justin Herbert did not get going against their defensive backfield, which opened things up for the Chargers' ground game.
However, the Chargers rushed for nearly 100 yards in the half and only ran for 32 yards in the second. Las Vegas' defensive line pressured Herbert the entire game, eventually leading to two interceptions. The Raiders' defensive line is the deepest unit on the team. They proved so again on Sunday.
Grade: B
Cornerbacks
Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks had a lot riding on their shoulders entering Week 2. They showed up in a major way. Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses finished with two interceptions. None of the Chargers' receivers finished with more than three receptions.
Grade: A
Linebacker
Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker were two of the Raiders' most significant offseason additions. They were the team's two leading tacklers on Sunday. Both Dean and Walker finished with 10 tackles each. Their presence on the field has revitalized the Raiders' defense to a level not see in years.
If they can stay healthy, they will be one of the best duos in the league. Just like they were in college. Las Vegas' offseason additions have made this a completely different team.
Grade: A
Safeties
Both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Treydan Stukes got ample playing time against the Chargers. Jeremy Chinn was dependable again, recovering a fumble and returning it deep into the Chargers' territory.
Grade: A
Punter
AJ Cole averaged 46 yards per punt on Sunday, quietly helping the Raiders win the field position battle and the game.
Grade: A
Kicker
Matt Gay made a 59-yard field goal right before halftime that gave the Raiders the lead. It was a career-long for the veteran kicker.
Grade: A
Kick Returner
It will be hard to top averaging nearly 50 yards per punt return like Dylan Laube did last week. However, on Sunday, the Raiders needed extra yards of any kind. Laube's roughly 18 yards per kick return were still helpful in a slugfest against the Chargers.
Grade: A+
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant