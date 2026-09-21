Grading Every Raiders’ Position Group After Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, after beating the Los Angeles Chargers and moving to 2-0 on the season.

Below are the grades for every Raiders position group on Sunday.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) directs his offense against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins threw for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The veteran took advantage of short fields provided by Las Vegas' defense to score enough points to win, which is all that matters. Cousins' experience has proven critical to Las Vegas' hot start.

The Raiders will take being 2-0 but there is unquestionably another level that this offense can get to.

Grade: B+

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

All teams want to stop the run, but Los Angeles clearly built its entire week of preparation around doing so. The Chargers were determined not to let Jeanty get going, and were successful. Jeanty's 48 rushing yards were more of a testament to that than anything he did.

The second-year running back did have four catches on the day, but also had multiple dropped passes. Still, Jeanty and the Raiders' offense did enough to win.

Grade: B-

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward had a quiet, but productive outing.

Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

The Raiders' offseason plan of handling the receiver by committee has worked as intended so far. On Sunday, Las Vegas spread the ball around enough to keep Los Angeles' defense off balance. Tre Tucker led the way with five receptions for 119 yards. Cody White added two touchdowns.

In fact, the Raiders had several passes that likely would have been incomplete or intercepted if their receivers had not made strong plays on the ball. Las Vegas' lack of a No. 1 wide receiver has its pros and cons. Through two weeks, the pros have significantly outweighed the cons.

Grade: A

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Las Vegas' offensive line allowed the most sacks in the league last season. They did not allow a sack in Week 1 and only allowed two sacks against the Chargers on Sunday. Las Vegas ran for less than 60 yards on Sunday, yet still only allowed two sacks while playing one-dimensionally.

There are no complaints regarding the offensive line's performance against the Chargers.

Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas both added solid plays to Sunday's win. Overall, it was a quiet outing for Las Vegas' tight ends.

Grade: B

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble against Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Las Vegas struggled to stop the run in the first half of the game, which usually points to the defensive line. However, Sunday the Raiders were much more concerned with ensuring Justin Herbert did not get going against their defensive backfield, which opened things up for the Chargers' ground game.

However, the Chargers rushed for nearly 100 yards in the half and only ran for 32 yards in the second. Las Vegas' defensive line pressured Herbert the entire game, eventually leading to two interceptions. The Raiders' defensive line is the deepest unit on the team. They proved so again on Sunday.

Grade: B

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks had a lot riding on their shoulders entering Week 2. They showed up in a major way. Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses finished with two interceptions. None of the Chargers' receivers finished with more than three receptions.

Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) forces a fumble from Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker were two of the Raiders' most significant offseason additions. They were the team's two leading tacklers on Sunday. Both Dean and Walker finished with 10 tackles each. Their presence on the field has revitalized the Raiders' defense to a level not see in years.

If they can stay healthy, they will be one of the best duos in the league. Just like they were in college. Las Vegas' offseason additions have made this a completely different team.

Grade: A

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Treydan Stukes got ample playing time against the Chargers. Jeremy Chinn was dependable again, recovering a fumble and returning it deep into the Chargers' territory.

Grade: A

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole averaged 46 yards per punt on Sunday , quietly helping the Raiders win the field position battle and the game.

Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) watches his kick against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay made a 59-yard field goal right before halftime that gave the Raiders the lead. It was a career-long for the veteran kicker.

Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

It will be hard to top averaging nearly 50 yards per punt return like Dylan Laube did last week. However, on Sunday, the Raiders needed extra yards of any kind. Laube's roughly 18 yards per kick return were still helpful in a slugfest against the Chargers.

Grade: A+