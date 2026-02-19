One Way Raiders Could Quickly Fix Offensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders have the second most cap space to work with in the NFL, which should mean that their roster construction is a lot more cohesive next season. On top of that, they're bringing in a new head coach who knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl firsthand.

Klint Kubiak knows how important setting the tone of a game with a successful rushing attack. The Raiders tried to solve their lack of rushing production by selecting a running back with their top pick, but it's impossible for Ashton Jeanty to thrive if he doesn't have the right players protecting him upfront.

Pro-Bowler on the Move

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest needs the Raiders have to address this offseason is their offensive line. It was one of the worst units across football last year, which explains why Jeanty had an awful rookie season. They're expected to be taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. If they want to give him a fighting chance in his first year with the Silver and Black, they'll surround him with a competent offensive line.

Wyatt Teller, a longtime Cleveland Brown, will be heading into free agency this offseason with the chance of joining just the third team in his entire career. He's a three-time Pro-Bowler and has shifted along the offensive line in accordance with what the teams need most.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

What I like most about them potentially signing Teller is that he's projected to make $30 million, according to Spotrac. He'd be an experienced guard who brings stability to their offensive line, while also not burning a massive hole in their cap space.

They still have plenty of other positions of need, so they can't just funnel all of their resources into fixing the offensive line. However, I think with this one move, things would shift dramatically in their favor.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kolton Miller, their best offensive lineman, went down with an injury, which prematurely ended his 2025 season. He's going to be healthy next season and be their franchise left tackle. They can move Jackson Powers-Johnson back to being a center, which makes space for Teller to be their starting right guard.

That just leaves their left guard and right tackle, both of which the offensive linemen they drafted last season can work to fill in over the offseason. An adequate offensive line is essential if the Raiders want to succeed next season, and signing Teller raises their floor tremendously.

