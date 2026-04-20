'Open to All Options:' Spytek, Raiders Ready for Draft Uncertainty
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The Las Vegas Raiders have been wheeling and dealing all offseason. Since firing Pete Carroll, Las Vegas' front office has moved with pinpoint precision to add talent to its roster in free agency. The draft is yet another chance for Las Vegas to move in the right direction.
Raiders Are Open for Business
Spytek and the Raiders' primary focus is improving as much as possible in one offseason. They are off to a solid start so far, but only a productive NFL Draft will confirm whether they are close to making that happen. It may take making a move for them to maximize the draft.
Las Vegas' front office has said all offseason that they were open for business and willing to listen to any potential offers from other teams. Raiders general manager John Spytek made this clear on several topics, including the potential trade of Maxx Crosby and other issues.
"Open to all options. I didn't think that we were going to trade down twice in the second round last year, and we felt like the trade offers that we got were just too good to pass up,” Spytek said.
“And if someone's looking to bail and we think that there's a really high-quality player we can go get, we'll certainly consider it. And if someone's offering us too much to not pick, then we'll do that too."
Raiders' Options
The Raiders will likely continue to receive calls from other teams trying to move up or down in the draft. Las Vegas' front office should give careful consideration to both ideas, as both could help the Raiders improve. That improvement would come in different ways, depending on what they chose.
Las Vegas could trade back up, specifically, into the first round and add a solid defensive back. Or they could trade down in the draft, add more picks, and continue thoroughly revamping their roster this offseason. A trade down would give the Raiders a slew of picks to use.
Spytek showed last offseason that he is not afraid of making a trade on draft day. With the Raiders planning on sitting Mendoza to start the season, they will be on the hunt even more for a player who can contribute right away with the later draft picks they possess.
Some sort of trade would help them find that player. If they trade up, it will cost them draft capital, but they get a starting-caliber player. If they trade down, they will likely receive multiple additional picks, making it a win-win situation for Spytek and the Raiders.
No matter what they do, it must be noted that they do not have to do anything. Las Vegas can keep all its picks and still guarantee a better roster than the one that took the field in 2025. The Raiders have been busy all offseason, striking deals left and right along their roster and coaching staff.
It would not be a surprise to see the Raiders continue to work the phones leading to to the draft and even after the draft has started, to see what other moves could potentially be made with other teams looking to make moves up or down the boards.
Spytek and the Raiders face a critical next few days and weeks ahead. Soon, they will take the field as a completed roster for the first time under head coach Klint Kubiak. Las Vegas' front office believes they have given Kubiak and company enough to compete, especially after the draft.
The Raiders must string together multiple draft picks who can contribute as soon as possible.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant