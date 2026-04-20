'Open to All Options:' Spytek, Raiders Ready for Draft Uncertainty

The Las Vegas Raiders have been wheeling and dealing all offseason. Since firing Pete Carroll, Las Vegas' front office has moved with pinpoint precision to add talent to its roster in free agency. The draft is yet another chance for Las Vegas to move in the right direction.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Are Open for Business

Spytek and the Raiders ' primary focus is improving as much as possible in one offseason. They are off to a solid start so far, but only a productive NFL Draft will confirm whether they are close to making that happen. It may take making a move for them to maximize the draft.

Las Vegas ' front office has said all offseason that they were open for business and willing to listen to any potential offers from other teams. Raiders general manager John Spytek made this clear on several topics, including the potential trade of Maxx Crosby and other issues.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Open to all options. I didn't think that we were going to trade down twice in the second round last year, and we felt like the trade offers that we got were just too good to pass up,” Spytek said.

“And if someone's looking to bail and we think that there's a really high-quality player we can go get, we'll certainly consider it. And if someone's offering us too much to not pick, then we'll do that too."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders' Options

The Raiders will likely continue to receive calls from other teams trying to move up or down in the draft. Las Vegas' front office should give careful consideration to both ideas, as both could help the Raiders improve. That improvement would come in different ways, depending on what they chose.

Las Vegas could trade back up, specifically, into the first round and add a solid defensive back. Or they could trade down in the draft, add more picks, and continue thoroughly revamping their roster this offseason. A trade down would give the Raiders a slew of picks to use.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek (right) is interviewed by Raiders.com senior writer Eddie Paskal on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek showed last offseason that he is not afraid of making a trade on draft day. With the Raiders planning on sitting Mendoza to start the season, they will be on the hunt even more for a player who can contribute right away with the later draft picks they possess.

Some sort of trade would help them find that player. If they trade up, it will cost them draft capital, but they get a starting-caliber player. If they trade down, they will likely receive multiple additional picks, making it a win-win situation for Spytek and the Raiders.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No matter what they do, it must be noted that they do not have to do anything. Las Vegas can keep all its picks and still guarantee a better roster than the one that took the field in 2025. The Raiders have been busy all offseason, striking deals left and right along their roster and coaching staff.

It would not be a surprise to see the Raiders continue to work the phones leading to to the draft and even after the draft has started, to see what other moves could potentially be made with other teams looking to make moves up or down the boards.

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders face a critical next few days and weeks ahead. Soon, they will take the field as a completed roster for the first time under head coach Klint Kubiak. Las Vegas' front office believes they have given Kubiak and company enough to compete, especially after the draft.

The Raiders must string together multiple draft picks who can contribute as soon as possible.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images