Raiders' 2025 Draft Class Must Show Signs of Improvement

The jury is still out on John Spytek's first draft class as the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. On one hand, the Raiders may have found multiple starters and major contributors in the class. Conversely, Las Vegas may have only walked away with Ashton Jeanty and a few maybes.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek's First Go-ARound

What is more than evident at the moment is that a major part of the Raiders ' offseason plan will be to continue developing their 2025 draft class. If things pan out, the Raiders may have found a starting running back, offensive lineman, wide receiver, and cornerback all in Spytek's first draft.

That is exactly what Las Vegas ' front office is hoping for this offseason, among their other goals. Spytek recently expressed confidence in last year's draft class, as few know it as intimately as he does. As the Raiders prepare for 2026, the 2025 draft class is pivotal.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I mean, I saw them every day in practice. I saw them get better. It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success. I mean, Tonka [Hemingway] had a bunch of sacks the last few games. JJ [Pegues] had had a chance to play,” Spytek said about the draft class during the NFL Combine.

“Charles Grant got two and a half quarters. So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Development of the 2025 Class

The Raiders' offseason plans consisted of multiple phases. In no particular order, those phases included revamping their coaching staff, a strong free-agent period, and a quality draft haul, among other goals. Two of those three have been accomplished, and the NFL Draft is approaching.

Yet the Raiders must have a specific plan in mind for the 2025 draft class. The incoming rookie class will garner the attention that comes with a new group, including the No. 1 overall pick. However, for Las Vegas to be as good as they hope, last year's class must improve.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The good news for the Raiders is that the 2025 class began to show signs of progress at the end of their rookie seasons. Still, there will be no in-between when it comes time to draft the class; either the class will produce multiple contributors, or hardly any at all. The Raiders hope it's the former.

It will be at least another couple of seasons until the 2025 class can fully be analyzed, but the class's second season in the NFL gives many of them a chance to solidify starting positions or significant playing time. If they cannot take advantage of this chance, it is fair to wonder if it will happen at all.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Getting all their new additions up to speed quickly on Klint Kubiak's new schemes and vision for the team will take time. This will especially be the case for a new class of much-needed rookies for Las Vegas, but the 2025 draft class may still be equally, if not more important, to their immediate success.

Las Vegas plans to sit quarterback Fernando Mendoza to start the season. There is no collection of players the Raiders can assemble with their picks in the second through seventh rounds of the upcoming draft that have a chance to make more of an impact than the 2025 class entering their second season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images