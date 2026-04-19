1 Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change Raiders Overnight

The Las Vegas Raiders must assemble a solid group of draftees in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas had a strong start to free agency; they must follow it up with a productive draft haul. Stringing together solid draft classes is one of the most critical parts of any rebuild.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Biggest Need

After their additions in free agency and the expected arrival of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders ' most significant need will no longer be the quarterback position. Mendoza and Kirk Cousins have solidified the position group. After quarterback, Las Vegas' biggest need is cornerback.

Las Vegas re-signed veteran cornerback Eric Stokes and traded for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. Second-year cornerback Darien Porter is expected to become even more of a dependable player for the Raiders' secondary. Yet, there is little depth at the position group otherwise.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the first half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The draft gives Las Vegas a chance to add significant talent at the position, depending on how the teams draft after Mendoza and before the Raiders pick again at No. 36. Las Vegas' cornerbacks need an influx of talent. They need multiple cornerbacks, including a top talent.

Las Vegas is one injury away from having unquestionably one of the worst groups of cornerbacks in the league. This is not hyperbole. The Raiders' group of cornerbacks is a red flag at the moment, but drafting a cornerback or two would go a long way towards eliminating the issue enough for now.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) attempts to catch the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas will likely need multiple offseasons to fix several of its roster position groups. No position is this more the case than the cornerback position. Now is the time for the Raiders to aggressively address a position that has plagued them for multiple seasons.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently shared his thoughts on Porter's development and where things stand overall for Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks. As the draft approaches, Spytek was careful not to disclose much, but the Raiders' need for a cornerback is no secret.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I was happy with the way Darien finished the season last year. He's had a great offseason so far. He's been here a lot, and we've seen the growth in him physically. I think you always expect guys to make a pretty big jump between years one and two,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

“I'm proud of him for the way he competed last year and the way he's taken and attacked the offseason. And to the other part of your question, I think every room we want to add competition to, and if we feel like adding another corner or another linebacker is in the best interest of us, we'll do it. But we want everybody to earn their spot in the starting lineup."

Dream Trade

The dream trade for the Raiders would be to move back into the first round to select whichever remaining cornerback is high on their list. Considering how detailed the Raiders' front office has been this offseason and how much help they need at corner, it makes too much sense.

If the Raiders could follow up the additions of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye, and the respective returns of Stokes and Maxx Crosby with a first-round talent at corner, this would be a spectacular offseason for Spytek and the Raiders.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key Note

Trading back into the first round of the draft allows the Raiders a chance to guarantee they get a player in the draft that can contribute right away. With Mendoza slated to start the season as the backup, the Raiders must find another player who can make an immediate impact.

An immediately impactful player is just what the Raiders are missing at corner. It is the missing piece to the Raiders' offseason puzzle. A trade back into the first round for a top-tier cornerback or safety would be a win for Las Vegas.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images