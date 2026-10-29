Raiders Open Jets Week With Great Injury Report News

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four straight and are looking for any bit of momentum they can find heading into Week 8. Their matchup against the New York Jets is enough reason to be cautiously optimistic about their chances, but several other factors raise concerns.

Along with playing much earlier than they are used to, the Raiders face multiple foundational issues heading into Sunday. They are not in a position to think Sunday against the Jets will be a cakewalk, regardless of the Jets' record. Geno Smith would love to add to Las Vegas' woes.

Las Vegas appears to be getting healthier after several players participated in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis. That included Brock Bowers, Folorunso Fatukasi, DJ Glaze, Kwity Paye, Ian Thomas, and Quay Walker. Patrick Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Tight end Carter Runyon was listed on Las Vegas' Wednesday injury report with a foot injury as he returned to practice from Injured Reserve. He fully participated in Wednesday's and Thursday's practices.

Injuries or not, the Raiders have plenty of issues they need to clean up on offense and defense. Klint Kubiak said the coaches have held the players accountable, and the players have done a solid job of holding each other accountable. The Raiders need more than just accountability, though.

“That’s the NFL. Every week you have to respond, and you’ve got to do it 17 weeks in a row. You can’t sit in those chairs in those team meeting rooms if you’re not an accountable human. If you’re just a talented guy who doesn’t have accountability, you don’t last very long. Those are the guys we’re looking for as we build our program,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

It will be up to Kubiak and his coaching staff to press the right buttons this week to shake things up. Las Vegas has not had the answers in any of the past four weeks. With their roster getting healthier heading into Week 8, the Raiders must take care of business against the Jets.

Thursday's Injury Report

Thursday's injury report featured many of the same names, with improved statuses. Bowers, Paye, and Walker fully participated in Thursday's practice. Patrick Johnson did not practice again on Thursday. Fatukasi, Glaze, and Thomas again practiced on a limited basis on Thursday.

After not being listed on Wednesday's injury report, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was listed on Thursday's injury report after missing practice with a back injury. His status for Sunday's game remains unclear heading into Friday's practice.

Overall, Las Vegas appears to be getting healthier. Time will tell whether that equates to improved performance from the Silver and Black. The past four weeks have shown how low the ceiling can get for this year's Raiders. This Sunday should give them a chance to prove the opposite .

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Importance of Names NOT on the Injury Report

Running back Ashton Jeanty was not listed on the Raiders injury report on Wednesday or Thursday. It is only the third time in eight weeks of regular-season play that Jeanty was not listed on the injury report. Still, his health will remain a significant question until he looks like himself on the field.

Receiver Jack Bech returned to practice this week and is believed to be fairly healthy heading into Sunday. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained what Bech brings to the Raiders on and off the field. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get at wide receiver, as well as other positions.

“I would start with the energy he brings to our team, his love of the game, his work habits. He just has a whole other aura about him when he’s on the field, and his teammates feel it. Coaches feel it. He’s a really solid run blocker; he’s got strong hands. Really happy to have him back out there,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

Having the likes of Tonka Hemingway and Treydan Stukes fully back, as well as other players such as Jalen Nailor back in the fold, should bode well for a Raiders team that is struggling on both sides of the ball.