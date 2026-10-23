Raiders vs. Rams: 4 Key Matchups To Watch
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Something has to give on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, are trying to stop the bleeding in their respective programs as they collide in a pivotal early-season matchup that could shape each team's path for the rest of the season.
Head coach Klint Kubiak went toe-to-toe with Rams coach and play-caller Sean McVay in Seattle last season, and now has a chance to do it again this weekend. If the Raiders are to pull off an "upset" against a reeling and battered superteam, they must succeed in these four key matchups.
Raiders OT DJ Glaze vs. Rams EDGE Byron Young
It's been an encouraging season for the Raiders' young right tackle, who has slowly developed into a quality starter up front. However, Glaze has racked up three pressures in each of the last three games after allowing one pressure in the first three games combined. The opponents have gotten more difficult, and it won't get any better against the Rams and edge rusher Byron Young.
Young is sixth in the NFL in total pressures with 29, according to Next Gen Stats. With Myles Garrett still on injured reserve, Young is the Rams' best pass rusher and one of the better ones in the entire league thus far. This is a game where Glaze must have his best game of the season against Young and the reeling Rams.
Raiders Tight Ends vs. Rams Back-Seven
The Raiders have the best tight end duo in the NFL with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, who are on pace for big seasons. These two are the best pass-catchers on the roster and are utilized in a variety of ways under Kubiak. With how they're deployed, they'll look to give the Rams' defense, which will likely be without All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Nate Landman, some challenges.
Los Angeles' linebacker room could be a weak spot for the Raiders' tight ends to attack, but the rest of the secondary remains strong despite McDuffie's potential absence. This could be a challenging matchup, but losing McDuffie could signal another productive day for Bowers and Mayer.
Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby vs. Rams OT Warren McClendon
According to Next Gen Stats, Raiders franchise pass rusher Maxx Crosby is fifth in the NFL with 30 pressures, remaining one of the league's disruptive defenders. He faces Rams right tackle Warren McClendon, who has allowed a 6.8% pressure rate, the sixth-lowest amongst all right tackles. This is a good individual matchup to watch on Sunday. Hopefully, we get to see a signature Crosby performance.
Raiders Defense vs. Rams Offense
The aforementioned EDGE vs. offensive tackle matchup is one of several the Raiders will have to contend with against one of the NFL's best offenses. Points have been an issue for Los Angeles, of course, but production is far from an issue, as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford continues to play good football.
However, the loss of Davante Adams will sting. This is a chance for Las Vegas to showcase its defense against a battered Rams offense, as defensive coordinator Rob Leonard hopes to get things back on track for his unit this weekend. Look for WILL linebacker Quay Walker to be a big factor for Sunday's game, but keep in mind that Walker was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft