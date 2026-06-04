Raiders' Overhaul of This Position Group Will Determine Season

The Las Vegas Raiders' long list of offseason moves sent a message to the rest of the National Football League that the Raiders unequivocally mean business. The Raiders made some of the biggest financial moves in the league. The talent it brought was significant.

Las Vegas' additions to several positions were invaluable. The Raiders' addition of Tyler Linderbaum could quickly revamp the entire Raiders' offense. Las Vegas added Kwity Paye to its defensive line, while also welcoming veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby back.

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Raiders' Upgrade

Those moves, along with the Raiders' largely new coaching staff, have reset the franchise from the top down. Last offseason, Las Vegas upgraded its front office by hiring John Spytek as its general manager. He filled out his front office how he saw fit.

Spytek spent his first offseason making low-key, financially responsible moves. Hiring Pete Carroll did not work out, but he was arguably the best option for them at the time. A 3-14 campaign landed the Raiders the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft, along with nine additional draft picks.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57), linebacker Segun Olubi (50), linebacker Chris Thomas (59), linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) practice during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The 2025 offseason and regular season paved the way for one of the most productive offseasons the Raiders have had in many years. The additions of Paye, Linderbaum, and others were significant, but the Raiders handed out more than $90 million to two players.

Las Vegas desperately needed to revamp its group of linebackers, as all of its starters were set to leave this offseason. The Raiders had no choice but to address the group because of that alone. Even if those starters had returned, Las Vegas would have needed to add significant talent to the group.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

That is how dire the Raiders' need at linebacker was at the start of the offseason. Las Vegas added two of the best linebackers in the National Football League in free agency. The additions of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean have thoroughly revamped Las Vegas' group of linebackers.

Linebacker is the most critical position on defense and ranks among the most important on the field. After letting Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo go last offseason, the Raiders needed to add young, quality talent at the position. Dean and Walker are just that.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) hurdles the play during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas not only took necessary, but big swings on Walker and Dean, but they have also switched to a 3-4 defense, which makes linebackers even more critical than they already are. Linebackers are always important, but they are especially important in the 3-4 defense.

The Raiders' switch in defensive scheme and sizeable investments in linebackers should address the position, but the switch and investments naturally carry significant risk. Las Vegas will heavily depend on both linebackers for the foreseeable future. The Raiders must be commended for both moves.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet, it must be noted how much is at stake with both moves. In Walker, the Raiders have a weapon they can play at multiple positions. The Raiders have a player, Walker, who should impact every game he plays. On paper, Walker's addition is money well spent for Las Vegas.

The same can be said about Dean, who is set to help quickly turn around Las Vegas' defense as a solid presence in the middle. The Raiders made plenty of moves this offseason, many of which were rather significant. At no position is that truer than the linebacker position.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The respective performances of Dean and Walker this season will be a significant factor in how the Raiders' next three seasons turn out. If both players are healthy and playing at their best, Las has handled a vital position for years to come at an affordable rate.

Time will be the ultimate judge of the Raiders' offseason moves. However, the magnitude of both moves was so great that it should not take long to reach a verdict. For now, the Raiders are hard at work , as they round out Organized Team Activities and head into mandatory minicamp.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Veteran safety Jeremy Chinn recently shared his thoughts on Las Vegas' offseason moves, noting how many of those moves directly impact him and the rest of the Raiders' defensive backfield. Collectively, Chinn has been impressed so far by the moves and where the defense is headed.

"From [Leonard] to Matt Robinson, who's been in this defense, Ronnell, [Williams] who's also been in this defense. Having different perspectives from the linebacker perspective, from the DB perspective, and then Rob being a D-line coach, it really kind of just meshes into kind of what we want to do,” Chinn said.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“And players who've been with those coaches , whether it be Nakobe [Dean] or Adam [Butler] up front or something like that, so really just all of us being able to kind of mesh into our own identity in a way."