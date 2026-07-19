Inside the Massive Overhaul of the Raiders

It has been an incredibly productive offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have finally, for the first time in years, properly set the foundation of their future.

With training camp right around the corner , let's take a look at several areas of the team that have improved the most over the last several months.

Head Coach

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going from Pete Carroll to Klint Kubiak is one of the biggest coaching upgrades in the league this offseason. Carroll lasted only one season in Las Vegas, as the team compiled a 3-14 record, culminating in the No. 1 overall pick.

Not only did the Raiders hire an elite offensive mind, but Kubiak was arguably the top coaching candidate on the market, coming off a Super Bowl victory as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator. Obviously, we have not seen how the Raiders will perform this upcoming season, but Kubiak has already made a significant impact during the offseason programs.

Front Seven

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas spent the most money of any team in the league during free agency, with several additions on the defensive side of the ball. Those signings included Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Kwity Paye. While the Raiders overspent on those three players, they will prove to be monumental assets on defense.

Additionally, the Raiders de facto infused Maxx Crosby on the defensive line after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the agreed-upon trade for the 28-year-old pass rusher. Las Vegas' front seven should cause teams several issues throughout the season.

Offensive Line

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pass protection was a major issue for the Raiders in 2025, as the offensive line allowed a league-worst 64 sacks in 17 games.

Las Vegas bolstered that unit with several additions in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the front office landed Tyler Linderbaum , who was universally evaluated as the top available center on the market. Having an elite center anchor the offensive line will be monumental with multiple incoming quarterbacks and a new offensive scheme.

Quarterback

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Carroll, Geno Smith was a one-and-done proposition in Las Vegas, as the Raiders acquired the veteran quarterback last offseason. Las Vegas quickly moved on from Smith shortly after the conclusion of last season.

This offseason, the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins and drafted Fernando Mendoza with the aforementioned No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. While Cousins is clearly over the hill and Mendoza is an incoming rookie, the Raiders' quarterback situation has stability and competency heading into this season.