Why Raiders Paid Close Attention to Indiana-Oregon Game

The Las Vegas Raiders’ college scouting team has been hard at work watching the College Football Playoff.

That department had its eyes on the semifinal game between Indiana and Oregon, with the Hoosiers winning in a blowout to advance to the CFP national championship game against Miami.

The game was a dominant performance from the Hoosiers from the beginning, and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza put up an incredible performance en route to the title game.

Mendoza completed 17-of-20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 28 yards.

Mendoza was easily the better quarterback between him and Ducks’ QB Dante Moore , another potential top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Did this game decide who the Raiders might select with the No. 1 overall pick?

Let’s break down how both quarterbacks performed and why Mendoza may have increased the gap between himself and Moore.

The two quarterbacks the Raiders might consider

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mendoza threw five touchdowns, dominating the elite Ducks' defense throughout the game. He connected with wide receiver Elijah Sarratt on two of them, with Charlie Becker, Omar Cooper Jr., and E.J. Williams Jr. catching the other three. Mendoza has all the makings of a franchise quarterback. He is cerebral, throws very few turnover-worthy balls, and has the accuracy and arm strength to make all the throws.

He is likely a large favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, and the next Raiders head coach should enjoy having a player like him in the locker room. Many in Raider Nation should expect the Indiana QB in the Silver and Black next season.

Dante Moore’s case

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was not the best game for Moore, who completed 24-of-39 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. That interception was a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage.

Despite that mistake, Moore rebounded and threw a touchdown to tight end Jamari Johnson on the following drive. He showed maturity and composure after a mistake, which is something he should be able to carry into his time as a pro.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Moore has not decided whether to declare for the draft, but it appears to be the best decision for him moving forward. He would, at worst, be the second-best quarterback in the class and would be a top-five selection.

The Raiders will have their choice with the No. 1 pick, but Mendoza certainly outclassed Moore on the big stage on Friday night. There are still three months for Las Vegas to decide which QB to take, but Mendoza made a nearly inarguable case.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Never miss another Raiders story. Sign up for our newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE