Why Fernando Mendoza Shouldn't Remind Raider Nation of Failed QB Past

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their future quarterback. That is a position that has not been stable within the organization for a while now.

The Raiders are now in a position to address their quarterback problem with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are looking for a quarterback they believe in and one they believe will lead this team in the future and for many years to come. That is what they are looking for, and they have a prospect.

The top Raiders quarterback prospect is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. Mendoza is the clear No. 1 quarterback prospect and the best quarterback coming out of the upcoming class.

Mendoza does a lot of things well on the field, and his a tremendous leader, and that is what separates him from the rest. You are going to get a player who comes in every day and puts in the work and goes above and beyond to be the best player that he can be for his team.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza wants to know everything and what is going on with his team. He will stop at nothing to prove that he belongs and that he is the right man for the job. The leader that he is, you cannot just find that anywhere.

That is why the Raiders have to take this kid with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He is a can-not-miss prospect, and the Raiders could have their future quarterback for many years to come with Mendoza.

The doubters are wrong about Mendoza

"No one his going to compare his arm strength to JaMarcus Russell. Well, if you are even bringing up JaMarcus Russell in the conversation, that means that Mendoza being on the other side is perfect," said Dan Dakich on Dan Dakich Unfiltered. "His arm strength is unbelievable, by the way, and that is not just me talking."

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks to media on the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I told you the story, I am down on the field of the Wisconsin game, from two guys from the Orange Bowl. One was a long-time coach ... As soon as he [Mendoza] threw the first pass, right hash, left sideline, we all went Whoa. So I do not know what Matt Yoder is doing ... I will tell you what he looks like. He looks confident. He looks driven. He looks in charge. There is no way that Bomani Jones or Matt Yoder can see that. They cannot, it is impossible."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.