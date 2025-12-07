The Key to a Raiders' Win Over the Broncos

Heading into Week 14, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are opposites. Denver has won nine games in a row. Las Vegas has lost 10 of its last 11 games. The Raiders are in desperate need of a win, as they are currently on a six game losing streak.

The Raiders have fired two coordinators over the past few weeks. The firings are a testament to how poorly this season has gone. To make matters worse, the season never really had a chance.

After a win in Week 1, the Raiders went on a four-game losing streak, effectively ending any hopes of a productive season. Las Vegas lost several notable players to injury, which naturally impacted performance on the field. They sit at 2-10 heading into Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Raiders' Formidable Foe

The Raiders and Broncos will face off on Sunday for the second time in four weeks. The first matchup featured a stellar defensive performance by the Raiders, who held the Broncos' offense to the fewest points in a game this season. Las Vegas' defense will need to have a similar performance on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Raiders' Defensive Coordinator, Patrick Graham, praised the Broncos' offense and coaching staff for how productive an operation they have. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is one of the up-and-coming quarterbacks in the National Football League.

"Again, just so, so impressed with the process that they've used with the quarterback. And again, Coach [Sean] Payton is one of the best in the business, play calling. When you watch the second half of the games, I mean, it's no different than when you're going against Andy Reid and those guys, sometimes you're just trying to get out,” Graham said.

“You're like, 'He's on my ass right now.' So, I think it's a combination of the player again, but also being led by the coach in terms of the play calling. Some of those fourth-quarter play call selections and the dilemmas and the predicaments they place the defense in based on what they've seen, he's one of the best in the business to do it. So, you've got to be prepared for that, you've got to be prepared for that."

The Raiders must find a way to pressure Nix on Sunday. Las Vegas must also take advantage of their opportunities when presented. The Raiders had legitimate chances to beat the Broncos last time they faced each other but routinely beat themselves, as has often been the case this season.

Las Vegas' offense must also avoid putting itself in bad positions through penalties and negative-yardage plays. The Raiders' offense has not shown the ability to overcome even a single negative play or penalty. They have to refrain from putting themselves in that situation against the Broncos.

